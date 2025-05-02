This article highlights five prominent Bollywood actors who, despite their immense talent and popularity, have never clinched the prestigious Filmfare Best Actor Award.

Akshay Kumar



Known as Bollywood's 'Khiladi', Akshay Kumar has showcased versatility across action, comedy, and drama genres. Despite a prolific career with over 100 films and multiple nominations, the Best Actor award has eluded him.

Ajay Devgn



Celebrated for intense performances in films like Omkara and Gangajal, Ajay Devgn has received critical acclaim and numerous accolades. However, the Filmfare Best Actor trophy remains absent from his collection.

Govinda



The 'Hero No. 1' of Bollywood, Govinda's impeccable comic timing and dance moves made him a 90s icon. Despite 12 nominations and a special award for Saajan Chale Sasural, he never secured the Best Actor award.

John Abraham



From action-packed roles in Force to intense performances in Madras Cafe, John Abraham has proven his mettle. Yet, a Filmfare Best Actor award has remained out of reach.

Emraan Hashmi



Dubbed the 'serial kisser' of Bollywood, Emraan Hashmi has delivered notable performances in films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. Despite his consistent work, he hasn't bagged the Best Actor award.