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Ajay Devgn admits box office stress ahead of Dhamaal 4 release: ‘Pressure mein sab hi aate hain'

Actor Ajay Devgn opens about the nervousness and pressure before Dhamaal 4 release. And he also expressed about the how audience connection drives successful sequels.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 02:55 PM IST

Ajay Devgn admits box office stress ahead of Dhamaal 4 release: ‘Pressure mein sab hi aate hain'
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Ahead of film release Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has admitted that he still feels nervous also the trailer of Dhamaal 4 was unveiled on Friday. The actor spoke candidly about box-office expectations, the success of sequels and why audiences continue to love long-running franchises.

Ajay Devgn on box office pressure

Ajay Devgn was asked at the trailer launch event, whether he still experiences pressure ahead of a release. He responded honestly, saying that some level of nervousness is always present. He said 'There is always a little bit of pressure. When you work so hard on a film, you naturally want the audience to like it and for it to succeed. So when a film is about to release, everyone feels that pressure'. At last Ajay also added that the goal of every project is to create something that connects with audiences and is well received.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Why sequels work, according to Ajay

Ajay expressed about the franchises succeed mainly because audiences build a connection with the characters. He said that films like Dhamaal and Golmaal work because viewers remember and recognize the characters by name. 'Once the audience connects with the characters, we can take the story forward,' he said, highlighting the importance of emotional attachment over time.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut hold special screening of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata for Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, he reacts: 'The spirit of Nation First'

About Dhamaal 4

The franchise of Dhamaal began in 2007, followed by Double Dhamaal in 2011 and Total Dhamaal in 2019, which marked Ajay Devgn’s entry into the series. All three films performed well at the box office and the fourth instalment is now set to release on July 10. Now Dhamaal 4 features Ajay Devgn alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Upendra, Esha Gupta, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Anjali Dinesh Anand.

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