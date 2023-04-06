'Aiyo': Rashmika Mandanna responds to tweet claiming to 'prove' actress and Vijay Deverakonda are 'living in same house'

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda

Actress Rashmika Mandanna turned 27 on Wednesday, April 5, and fans across the country conveyed their wishes through social media. Rashmika acknowledged fans' love by posting a video message on her Instagram. One of the Twitter users found similarities between Rashmika's place and her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's home. The user claimed that Rashmika celebrated her special day with Vijay at his Hyderabad home.

The user took a snapshot of Rashmika's video, and Vijay's recent Instagram story, and combine it. Sharing the photos, the user wrote, "#RashmikaMandanna & #VijayDeverakonda On Dating It's Clearly Proved... Yes but it was very Seriously #VijayDevarakonda Favourite Ring To #Rashmika Figure... They Both are living in same house same Room...Surely we can Hear great News @iamRashmika @TheDeverakonda."

#RashmikaMandanna & #VijayDeverakonda On Dating It's Clearly Proved... Yes but it was very Seriously #VijayDevarakonda Favourite Ring To #Rashmika Figure.. They Both are living in same house same Room.. Surely we can Hear great News @iamRashmika @TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/VotVtLUAr5 — South Digital Media (@SDM_official1) April 6, 2023

Rashmika saw the post, and she replied back saying, "Aiyoooo.. don’t over think it babu," with laughter and heart emoji.

Aiyoooo.. don’t over think it babu.. — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 6, 2023

This isn't the first time, Rashmika addressed the dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda. Last year in October, in an interview, Rashmika confessed that she and Vijay are close friends. She even talked about the dating rumours with the Arjun Reddy star saying that she knows what's happening on social media and finds that really cute. She even added that Vijay is always there for her and the two actors share and discuss a lot of things about the industry.

"I have always known and I am very close to Vijay which is why if I feel like asking about anything in the industry, I go and ask him. He is always there (for me). We are really close friends and we share and discuss things", she added speaking more about her relationship with Vijay with whom she has acted in two films namely Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. On the work front, Rashmika will soon be seen in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa- The Rule and Rainbow.