Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is 'back again in the hospital', shares health update

Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa, who divorced actor Dhanush in January after eighteen years of marriage, is currently not in the pink of health. On Monday, March 7, Aishwaryaa took to her Instagram handle and informed her fans that she has been admitted to a hospital after experiencing fever and vertigo.

"Life before covid and post covid ...back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not! But when you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you ...it doesn`t feel that bad doctor@prithikachary! What a start to women`s day eve for me to meet with you! Honour ma'am." she wrote. Alongside the update, she shared a few pictures of herself sharing smiles with her doctor.

Gitanjali Selvaraghan, the wife of noted filmmaker and Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan, took to the comments section and wrote, "Ugh feel better soon!! It's like post covid you have an entirely new body." Actress Archana Chandhoke wished for her speedy recovery as she wrote, "Get well soon ma!! In my prayers"

Aishwaryaa had made headlines in January after she announced her split with husband-actor Dhanush on social media. Her statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been the growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate.... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. "Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Much love always to you all :) God speed."



READ | After separation from Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth reveals if she will give love another chance

For the unversed, Aishwaryaa had made her directorial debut with the romantic psychological thriller '3' starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. The film featured the viral hit song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' composed by Anirudh Ravichander, sung and written by Dhanush himself.