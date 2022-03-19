Aishwarya Rajinikanth reveals why Holi holds special place in her dad Rajinikanth's life

Superstar Rajinikanth has a special connection with Holi. On Friday, Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwaryaa took to Instagram to wish everyone a Happy Holi. In her post, she also revealed why the festival of colours holds a special place in Rajinikanth's life.

Aishwaryaa stated that her father's real name is Sivaji and many years ago, on the occasion of Holi, director K.Balachander rechristened his name as Rajinikanth. "What is life without some colour !?...holi is extra special for our family because 'Shivaji' was named 'Rajinikanth' on this day by our dearest K.Balachander thatha and there it began ....#happyholi to you ...wash the colour off tomorrow but keep the smile on .....," she posted on her Instagram handle.

Like Rajinikanth, actor Aamir Khan has also a special connection with Holi. In one of the old interviews, he had revealed that he was born on Holi and "a nurse smeared gulaal on his cheek right after his birth."

Meanwhile, calling her his friend, Dhanush congratulated his ex-wife, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, on her return to direction after nine years.

On Thursday, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth released her Tamil song titled 'Payani'. Sung by Anirudh, the song has music by Ankit Tiwari and its lyrics are by Viveka.

Several celebrities, cutting across industries, congratulated Aishwaryaa on her return to direction, including her dad, superstar Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth said, "Happy to release 'Payani', music single directed by my daughter Aishwaryaa, who is back to direction after a long gap of nine years. I wish you the very best always ... God bless ... Love you."

In his message, Dhanush said, "Congrats my friend Aishwaryaa on your music video 'Payani'. God bless." Aishwaryaa responded by saying: "Thank you Dhanush, ... Godspeed."

In January this year, Dhanush and Aishwarya chose to end their 18-year-long marriage and went public with the announcement that they were parting ways.

