Aishwarya Rajesh says she would suit Srivalli better than Rashmika Mandanna in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa

Rashmika Mandanna-Aishwarya Rajesh

Aishwarya Rajesh, the actress who recently starred in Farhana, said that she would have done a better job as Srivalli in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa than Rashmika Mandanna. In her recent interview, she said that would have grabbed the opportunity if the role was offered to her.

While promoting Farhana, directed by Nelson Venkatesan, Aishwarya plays a young mother from an orthodox Muslim family. As per the Hindustan Times report, while promoting Farhana, the actress talked about her stint in Tamil films and said, “I like the Telugu industry but I want to do a good Telugu film like a comeback, which will make my family proud because of my roots. I starred in World Famous Lover opposite Vijay Deverakonda but it didn't work out as expected.”

She further mentioned that she would suit the character Srivalli from Pushpa better. She stated, “In case I were given the opportunity, I would have jumped at it. Rashmika played Srivalli well but I feel and believe I would suit the character better.”

Meanwhile, talking about the portrayal of the Muslim community in Farhana, Aishwarya Rajesh told DNA India in an exclusive conversation, "We have to celebrate our religions. We always think about the Muslim community in a different way, but we want to show that we have to celebrate them also. Down South here, we don't see a lot of women portraying Muslim characters. We think if it's a Muslim girl, we always associate it with something like terrorism or assume she would be a Kashmiri girl, but we have Muslims all over India. When I was in school and college, I had so many Muslim friends. There are so many Muslim people around us, so why are we do we always have a (negative) perception of them? The script of Farhana was really apt to celebrate Islam."

While talking about The Kerala Story, the actress stated, "Firstly, I haven't watched the film (The Kerala Story) so I can't really speak a lot about it. I have heard two versions, people who are for it and people who are against it. There are always two sides when you take sensitive topics like that. Through cinema, we convey so many things, and people get influenced. It shouldn't hurt anybody's religion or feelings. When you take sensitive content, you will have to be really careful, it's like you are walking on a knife", the actress said talking about the ongoing controversies surrounding The Kerala Story.