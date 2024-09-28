Aishwarya Rai wins hearts at IIFA Utsavam 2024, touches 'guru' Mani Ratnam's feet

Aishwarya Rai wins hearts with her gesture towards Mani Ratnam after he wins Best Director at IIFA Utsavam 2024.

Aishwarya Rai is currently in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to attend IIFA Utsavam 2024. The grand event was graced by stars from South Indian and Bollywood cinema. The actress won hearts with her gesture towards her 'guru' Mani Ratnam.

In a video, which is now going viral, Aishwarya Rai can be seen touching Mani Ratnam's feet after he won the Best Director award at IIFA Utsavam 2024 for Ponniyin Selvan II. The two were later also seen giving each other a side hug Talking about working with Mani Ratnam in Ponniyin Selvan II, Aishwarya said, "Aishwarya expressed her gratitude: “He’s my guru. From the beginning, I’ve been grateful to work with Mani Ratnam. It’s an honor to have played Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan and to share this success with our team."

While Mani Ratnam was dressed in a blue formal coat and pant, Aishwarya Rai looked stunning in a black gown, which was a Manish Malhotra ensemble. The actress attended the event with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who was seen wearing a white coat and black pants.

Ponniyin Selvan II won big at IIFA Utsavam 2024. Vikram secured the Best Actor (Tamil) award for his exceptional performance, and Aishwarya took home the Best Actress (Tamil) award for her stunning portrayal of Nandini in the same film. After winning the award, Aishwarya said, "Each of them in my heart is nominated. And each of them is a winner because the audience has loved that piece of cinema. So thank you for your love. Thank you for your support."

Other major winners of the night included Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which won Best Picture (Tamil), and Nani, who took home the Best Actor (Telugu) award for Dasara. The IIFA Awards 2024 are set to be held on September 28, hosted by none other than Shah Rukh Khan, promising yet another unforgettable night of glamour and performances by stars like Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

