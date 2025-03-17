She revealed that her intention was to shower praise on Manisha Koirala for her outstanding performance in the 1995 blockbuster film Bombay. However, things took an unexpected turn when Aishwarya discovered that Manisha had dragged her into a controversy.

The glamorous world of Bollywood has often found itself shrouded in controversy, with numerous scandals leaving a trail of shock, pain, and devastation in their wake. Several celebrities have been embroiled in these controversies, their lives and careers forever changed by the intense scrutiny and fallout. Like a raging storm, these scandals have swept through the industry for ages, leaving no one immune to their impact. And the 90s was no different for Bollywood, one of the most enduring and intriguing controversies of the decade was the alleged love triangle involving three of Bollywood's most prominent personalities: Manisha Koirala, model Rajeev Mulchandani, and Aishwarya Rai.

This supposed triangular romance sparked a media frenzy, with tabloids and gossip columns having a field day speculating about the nature of the relationships between the three individuals. Nevertheless, Aishwarya Rai broke her silence on the long-standing rumour, setting the record straight once and for all. She revealed that her intention was to shower praise on Manisha Koirala for her outstanding performance in the 1995 blockbuster film Bombay. However, things took an unexpected turn when Aishwarya discovered that Manisha had dragged her into a controversy, fueling the alleged love triangle speculation with Rajeev Mulchandani.

In a throwback interview, Aishwarya was shocked to learn that Manisha claimed Rajeev had written love letters to her. She questioned the timing of the allegations, wondering why Manisha waited 9 months to bring it up, suggesting the rumours were unfounded and mischievous. “I had just watched Bombay and thought Manisha was brilliant. I was even planning to send her a bouquet to congratulate her. On April 1st, Rajeev happened to call me, and I excitedly told him how much I admired Manisha’s performance. That’s when he laughed and asked if I had been reading the papers. He informed me that Manisha had claimed to have found love letters from him to me. I couldn’t believe it! It was a very rude shock,” she had told a publication.

Aishwarya also revealed that the scandal deeply affected her, causing her immense emotional pain and tears. Manisha, however, continued to defend herself, claiming she had been misquoted, which likely added to Aishwarya's distress.

Meanwhile, the alleged rivalry between Manisha and Aishwarya made headlines for months, with many speculating about the true nature of their relationships with Rajeev. While the parties involved never publicly confirmed the details of the alleged love triangle, the scandal continued to fascinate the public.