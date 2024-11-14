Aishwarya Rai has said no to several Hollywood blockbusters, including this Jackie Chan-starrer. Despite the film's director's open request to the actress on the public platform, the actress said no to him.

Aishwarya Rai is a true global icon. The actress has not only impressed the masses in India but also in Hollywood. When the actress ventured into International cinema, she was bestowed with several offers. However, Aishwarya was quite selective in her choices and had said no to some of the biggest films. Did you know that Aishwarya even rejected a film opposite Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, and the reason behind her decision will surprise you?

The Jackie Chan-starrer Aishwarya Rai rejected was...

Rush Hour 3, this action-comedy was among the most-anticipated releases of 2007, and during the film's production, director Bret Retner wanted Aishwarya in it. In 2004, director Brett Ratner gave an interview to an American television host and expressed his interest in casting Aishwarya Rai in his film.

Watch Rush Hour trailer

Ratner apparently told the host: "I want you to tell me who the most beautiful actress in Bollywood is so that I can cast her as Chris Tucker''s love interest!" When the name of Aishwarya was mentioned, Ratner said, "That the one. That's the girl I want. Next time she's in Los Angeles, I want you to introduce me."

Why did Aishwarya Rai reject Rush Hour 3?

As per several media reports, Retner did send Rush Hour 3's script to Aishwarya Rai, but the actress rejected the role because of her date issues. A few reports also indicated that Rai was not happy with the character she was offered, and the intimate scenes that were included in the script.

About Rush Hour 3

Rush Hour 3 is the third instalment in the action-comedy Rush Hour franchise, following the events of Rush Hour (1998) and Rush Hour 2 (2001). Rush Hour 3 was released in cinemas on August 10, 2007. Despite negative reviews, the movie was a blockbuster grossing $258 million (more than Rs 2000 crore) worldwide against a $140 million budget.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif lost this blockbuster franchise of Rs 600 crore, were replaced by...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.