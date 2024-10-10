Kajol and Jaya Bachchan's happy meet at the Durga puja pandal triggers mixed reactions from the netizens.

Jaya Bachchan and Kajol have made it a ritual to celebrate Durga Puja together. This year too, the actresses reunited on the occasion and delighted fans with their camaraderie at Durga Pandal in Mumbai. A video showing Jaya and Kajol sharing a warm hug has surfaced sparking mixed reactions from the netizens.

Taking to Instagram, the paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Thursday posted a video featuring Kajol and Jaya in traditional sarees. They were seen immersed in a conversation during which the two shared laughs and hugs too. Their reunion reminded a section of social media users of their film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. On the other hand, some netizens began questioning Jaya Bachchan’s outpour of love and affection for Kajol instead of her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Itna pyar bahu s bhi kr leti(Should have loved her daughter-in-law like this too)”. Another user commented, “Apni bahu ke saat kabhi ese nahi dekhi hai! Shame.” “Aish ki burayi kar rahi hogi chothi aunty(Must be bitching about her daughter-in-law),” said the third user. “Ye jaya bacchan , aishwarya rai k ilawa sbke sth khush dikhti hai(She looks happy with everyone except with her daughter-in-law),” reacted a netizen. “Apni bahu se banta nhi hai dusro se chipakne chali hai,” added another netizen.

Back in October 2023, Aishwarya led netizens to believe that all was not well in the Bachchan paradise. Actually, she had shared a cropped photograph of her daughter Aaradhya with Amitabh Bachchan but not the original picture which also featured Jaya, and her grandchildren–Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda, sparking the rift rumours. Meanwhile, the Bachchan family have maintained a stoic silence on the speculations. Also, the rare appearances of Jaya and Aishwarya together at public events have also added fuel to the ongoing rumours.