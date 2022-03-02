Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'PS-1' to release in theaters on THIS date

The much-anticipated magnum opus, ‘PS-1’, the first part of a two-part multilingual film based on Kalki’s classic Tamil novel “Ponniyin Selvan” directed by Mani Ratnam and jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies is all set to hit the big screen this year. The makers have shared an exciting first look of this mega film.

The story is set in the 10th century during a tumultuous time in the Chola Empire when the power struggle between different branches of the ruling family caused violent rifts between the potential successors to the reigning emperor. It is an adventure story featuring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, amongst others in pivotal roles.

The film is set to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, PS-1 is directed by Mani Ratnam. The film is set to come on the big screens on September 30th, 2022.

On the personal front, Aishwarya Rai is married to Abhishek Bachchan. They’ve appeared in films like ‘Umrao Jaan’, ‘Guru’, ‘Kuch Naa Kaho’, and ‘Raavan’, to name a few. Aaradhya, the couple's daughter, was born in 2011.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan’s career has gone through a rollercoaster ride, where his films like ‘Raavan,’ ‘Game,’ ‘Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey,’ ‘All is Well,’ were anticipated, but they tanked miserably at the box office and it damaged Abhishek's filmography. Abhishek isn’t ashamed of his mistakes, and he doesn't regret making them. According to a Rolling Stones interview, the ‘Bunty aur Babli’ actor shared his view of being written-off, “I’ve seen the good side of being an employed actor, I’ve seen the other side of being an unemployed actor. The point is, you can’t take things personally… At the end of the day, it’s just business. If your films are not doing well, nobody’s going to put money on you to make another film.”

Bachchan further asserted he had taken many setbacks in his career, “I do believe that the conversation around this whole nepotism has become a bit convenient, and we’re forgetting certain details. I’ve taken a lot of effort, a lot of heartache and heartbreak to make it through these 21 years. It’s not been easy.”