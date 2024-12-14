Shrima Rai shared a cryptic post amid the ongoing speculation regarding her relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her sister-in-law.

Shrima Rai has been hogging the limelight over the ongoing speculation surrounding her relationship with her sister-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The blogger had explained that she deliberately chooses not to share posts about Aishwarya or her niece, Aaradhya, on social media in response to a follower's comment. She also clarified she recognized her own identity, rather than being solely defined by her connection to the Bachchan family. Recently, she took a sharp dig at the trolls by sharing a cryptic post about public scrutiny of her life.

Her latest Instagram post read, “I wish more people understood that being bitter about someone’s else life isn’t going to stop them from enjoying it but it will stop you from enjoying yours.” Her message comes after she was trolled for highlighting her bond with Shweta Bachchan but Aishwarya.

Earlier, Shrima had posted a quote emphasising the importance of self-worth. "I respect my value and honour my worth. I will never settle for anything less than I deserve. I am deserving of love, respect, and all the goodness life has to offer." Her statement arrived amidst speculation surrounding her relationship with Aishwarya, shifting the spotlight to her emphasis on cultivating inner strength and personal growth."I am always in a state of growth. All of the things that I am currently experiencing are taking me to the next level of my life. By respecting myself, I naturally attract experiences and relationships that reflect my true value and uplift my spirit. Nothing is impossible when I am rooted in love,” read the post.

Shrima had previously faced criticism for sharing a photo of birthday flowers she received from Shweta Bachchan and her husband, Nikhil Nanda. The post sparked speculation among some social media users, who linked it to rumours of a divorce between Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan. However, Shrima quickly set the record straight, explaining that the flowers were simply a birthday gift intended for her and that she had no intention of fueling drama or seeking attention.