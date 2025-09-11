Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha, Kiara Advani, know 6 such Bollywood actors who made their acting debut in Tollywood cinema

India's Dal to Indonesia's Lok Baintan: Discover world's 7 most unique floating markets that are preserving tradition and culture
Bad news for Pakistan, China as India’s defence gets big boost from US, HAL receives third GE-404 engine for...
‘Yoga teacher taught me…’: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet
9/11: What happened 24 years ago in world's biggest terrorist attack in New York? Pakistan exposed as...
Bollywood’s Beauty Secret Revealed: Oil pulling loved by Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and others for its health, glow benefits
Bigg Boss 19: OG host Arshad Warsi talks about returning to show after 19 years, replacing Salman Khan in Weekend Ka Vaar, calls it...
From Vikrant Massey to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood actors who won National Awards for portraying real-life characters
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Mauritian PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi, says, 'both nations are family-like'-10 key takeways
Powering the Battlefield: Minerals fueling India's military
Maqbool to Haider, Angoor: 8 Bollywood movies based on Shakespeare’s plays
ENTERTAINMENT
Know about famous Bollywood actors who began their careers in Tollywood cinema. From legends like Rekha to stars like Tabu, Taapsee Pannu, Ileana D’Cruz, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kiara Advani, explore their journey from Telugu films to Bollywood stardom.
Tollywood, the Telugu film industry, has been a launchpad for many stars who later carved a successful space in Bollywood. While some actors made their acting debut in Tollywood, others appeared in significant roles before entering Hindi cinema. Here’s a look at famous Bollywood actors who began their journey in Tollywood.
Aishwarya Rai’s first acting role was in the Tamil film Iruvar (1997), directed by renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam. She later paved her way into Bollywood with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997).
Rekha, one of Bollywood’s most iconic actresses, started her career in Telugu cinema. She first appeared as a child actor in Inti Guttu (1958) and later transitioned to Hindi films, eventually earning a reputation as one of Indian cinema’s finest performers.
Known for her versatile roles in Bollywood, Tabu made her acting debut in the Telugu film Coolie No. 1 (1991), opposite Venkatesh. She later balanced her career between Tollywood and Bollywood, becoming one of the most respected actresses in Indian cinema.
Taapsee Pannu started her career in Telugu films such as Jhummandi Naadam (2010). Her Tollywood journey shaped her acting versatility, helping her transition into Bollywood with roles in Chashme Baddoor (2013) and later acclaimed films like Pink (2016).
Ileana began her acting career with the Telugu film Devadasu (2006), which was a blockbuster hit. Her popularity in Tollywood paved the way for her Bollywood entry with Barfi! (2012), where she starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.
Kiara, one of the leading actresses in Bollywood today, appeared in the Telugu hit Bharat Ane Nenu (2018) opposite Mahesh Babu before gaining recognition in Hindi cinema with films like Kabir Singh and Shershaah.
ALSO READ: Shriya Saran birthday special: 7 best movies of actress to binge-watch on OTT platforms today