Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha, Kiara Advani, know 6 such Bollywood actors who made their acting debut in Tollywood cinema

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India's Dal to Indonesia's Lok Baintan: Discover world's 7 most unique floating markets that are preserving tradition and culture

Bad news for Pakistan, China as India’s defence gets big boost from US, HAL receives third GE-404 engine for...

‘Yoga teacher taught me…’: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet

9/11: What happened 24 years ago in world's biggest terrorist attack in New York? Pakistan exposed as...

Bollywood’s Beauty Secret Revealed: Oil pulling loved by Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and others for its health, glow benefits

Bigg Boss 19: OG host Arshad Warsi talks about returning to show after 19 years, replacing Salman Khan in Weekend Ka Vaar, calls it...

From Vikrant Massey to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood actors who won National Awards for portraying real-life characters

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Mauritian PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi, says, 'both nations are family-like'-10 key takeways

Powering the Battlefield: Minerals fueling India's military

Maqbool to Haider, Angoor: 8 Bollywood movies based on Shakespeare’s plays

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's Dal to Indonesia's Lok Baintan: Discover world's 7 most unique floating markets that are preserving tradition and culture

Discover world's 7 most unique floating markets preserving tradition

Bad news for Pakistan, China as India’s defence gets big boost from US, HAL receives third GE-404 engine for...

HAL receives third GE-404 engine for LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter jet from US

‘Yoga teacher taught me…’: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet

Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha, Kiara Advani, know 6 such Bollywood actors who made their acting debut in Tollywood cinema

Know about famous Bollywood actors who began their careers in Tollywood cinema. From legends like Rekha to stars like Tabu, Taapsee Pannu, Ileana D’Cruz, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kiara Advani, explore their journey from Telugu films to Bollywood stardom.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 12:23 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha, Kiara Advani, know 6 such Bollywood actors who made their acting debut in Tollywood cinema
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tollywood, the Telugu film industry, has been a launchpad for many stars who later carved a successful space in Bollywood. While some actors made their acting debut in Tollywood, others appeared in significant roles before entering Hindi cinema. Here’s a look at famous Bollywood actors who began their journey in Tollywood.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Untitled-design-62

Aishwarya Rai’s first acting role was in the Tamil film Iruvar (1997), directed by renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam. She later paved her way into Bollywood with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997).

Rekha

Untitled-design-61

Rekha, one of Bollywood’s most iconic actresses, started her career in Telugu cinema. She first appeared as a child actor in Inti Guttu (1958) and later transitioned to Hindi films, eventually earning a reputation as one of Indian cinema’s finest performers.

Tabu

Untitled-design-63

Known for her versatile roles in Bollywood, Tabu made her acting debut in the Telugu film Coolie No. 1 (1991), opposite Venkatesh. She later balanced her career between Tollywood and Bollywood, becoming one of the most respected actresses in Indian cinema.

Taapsee Paanu

Untitled-design-64

Taapsee Pannu started her career in Telugu films such as Jhummandi Naadam (2010). Her Tollywood journey shaped her acting versatility, helping her transition into Bollywood with roles in Chashme Baddoor (2013) and later acclaimed films like Pink (2016). 

Ileana D’Cruz

Untitled-design-65

Ileana began her acting career with the Telugu film Devadasu (2006), which was a blockbuster hit. Her popularity in Tollywood paved the way for her Bollywood entry with Barfi! (2012), where she starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

Kiara Advani

Untitled-design-60

Kiara, one of the leading actresses in Bollywood today, appeared in the Telugu hit Bharat Ane Nenu (2018) opposite Mahesh Babu before gaining recognition in Hindi cinema with films like Kabir Singh and Shershaah.

ALSO READ: Shriya Saran birthday special: 7 best movies of actress to binge-watch on OTT platforms today

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nepal Gen-Z protest: Sushila Karki poised to lead interim government, death toll rises to 30: Check key developments
Nepal Gen-Z protest: Sushila Karki poised to lead interim government, death toll
How Nepal’s latest social media ban brought spotlight on digital platform restrictions around world
How Nepal’s social media ban highlights global digital platform restrictions
'Dare Not Cross, OTHERWISE...': India shuts down its border to Nepalis as riots approach its doorstep, reroutes flights, and suspends trade
Nepal: India shuts down its border to Nepalis as riots approach its doorstep
THIS Company announces major restructuring, set to lay off 9000 employees to save over Rs 88000000000 by 2026 end
THIS Company announces major restructuring, set to lay off 9000 employees...
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt INSULTS Ashnoor Kaur, mocks her TV career, fights with Abhishek Bajaj over...
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt INSULTS Ashnoor Kaur, mocks her TV career
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE