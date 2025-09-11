Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha, Kiara Advani, know 6 such Bollywood actors who made their acting debut in Tollywood cinema

Know about famous Bollywood actors who began their careers in Tollywood cinema. From legends like Rekha to stars like Tabu, Taapsee Pannu, Ileana D’Cruz, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kiara Advani, explore their journey from Telugu films to Bollywood stardom.

Tollywood, the Telugu film industry, has been a launchpad for many stars who later carved a successful space in Bollywood. While some actors made their acting debut in Tollywood, others appeared in significant roles before entering Hindi cinema. Here’s a look at famous Bollywood actors who began their journey in Tollywood.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai’s first acting role was in the Tamil film Iruvar (1997), directed by renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam. She later paved her way into Bollywood with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997).

Rekha

Rekha, one of Bollywood’s most iconic actresses, started her career in Telugu cinema. She first appeared as a child actor in Inti Guttu (1958) and later transitioned to Hindi films, eventually earning a reputation as one of Indian cinema’s finest performers.

Tabu

Known for her versatile roles in Bollywood, Tabu made her acting debut in the Telugu film Coolie No. 1 (1991), opposite Venkatesh. She later balanced her career between Tollywood and Bollywood, becoming one of the most respected actresses in Indian cinema.

Taapsee Paanu

Taapsee Pannu started her career in Telugu films such as Jhummandi Naadam (2010). Her Tollywood journey shaped her acting versatility, helping her transition into Bollywood with roles in Chashme Baddoor (2013) and later acclaimed films like Pink (2016).

Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana began her acting career with the Telugu film Devadasu (2006), which was a blockbuster hit. Her popularity in Tollywood paved the way for her Bollywood entry with Barfi! (2012), where she starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

Kiara Advani

Kiara, one of the leading actresses in Bollywood today, appeared in the Telugu hit Bharat Ane Nenu (2018) opposite Mahesh Babu before gaining recognition in Hindi cinema with films like Kabir Singh and Shershaah.

