Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan make joint appearance days after calling divorce rumours…

After rubbishing divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai made a joint appearance on Thursday evening for Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day celebration in Mumbai. The couple entered the venue with Aishwarya's mother Brindya Rai, and Abhishek was seen helping her make her way towards the venue. While Aishwarya stunned in a black suit, Abhishek complemented in a casual attire, rocking a new hairstyle, prompting netizens' reactions.

