Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan make joint appearance days after calling divorce rumours…

Massive Unrest in Bangladesh: Violent protests break out after death of student leader Osman Hadi, Media houses set on fire, Journalists rescued
Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor', hits 'severe' in THESE areas; over 61,000 PUCCs issued in 24 hrs
Bank Holiday on December 19: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here
Good news for commuters: Gurugram to get metro services on THESE 2 new routes, preparations underway; Here's what we know so far
Trump Administration rushes to redact Epstein Files as deadline looms; fresh photos released show Bill Gates, Woody Allen and others
School Holiday December 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
US President Donald Trump’s BIG decision on Marijuana drug, signs executive order to reclassify it as…
Gold, silver prices today, December 19: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Who was Sharif Osman Hadi? Anti-India Bangladesh youth leader who died in Singapore week after being shot in Dhaka
Messi Kolkata event controversy: Why did Sourav Ganguly file Rs 50 crore lawsuit against Argentina fan club president?
ENTERTAINMENT
After rubbishing divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai made a joint appearance on Thursday evening for Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day celebration in Mumbai. The couple entered the venue with Aishwarya's mother Brindya Rai, and Abhishek was seen helping her make her way towards the venue. While Aishwarya stunned in a black suit, Abhishek complemented in a casual attire, rocking a new hairstyle, prompting netizens' reactions.
After rubbishing divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai made a joint appearance on Thursday evening for Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day celebration in Mumbai. The couple entered the venue with Aishwarya's mother Brindya Rai, and Abhishek was seen helping her make her way towards the venue. While Aishwarya stunned in a black suit, Abhishek complemented in a casual attire, rocking a new hairstyle, prompting netizens' reactions.