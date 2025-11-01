Aishwarya Rai at 52: When actress was replaced in 5 blockbuster SRK movies with no explanation: ‘It’s not in my nature to…’

Aanand L Rai on reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein after Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re: 'I kept revisiting...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of India’s most admired actresses and the 1994 Miss World, celebrates her 52nd birthday today. Known for her grace, beauty and powerful performances, Aishwarya has had a remarkable journey in Bollywood. However, not many know about one of the toughest phases in her career, when she was reportedly dropped from several Shah Rukh Khan films that later became huge hits.
During the early 2000s, Aishwarya and Shah Rukh Khan’s pairing in Josh, Mohabbatein and Devdas was loved by audiences. But soon after, reports surfaced that Aishwarya had been unexpectedly replaced in nearly five films opposite SRK, including Chalte Chalte, Veer-Zaara and Kal Ho Naa Ho.
In an old interview, Aishwarya confirmed that she had indeed been replaced without explanation, admitting that the experience left her 'hurt and confused.' She shared that she never received a reason for being dropped but chose not to question anyone, as it wasn’t in her nature to confront or create controversy.
Years later, Shah Rukh Khan addressed the controversy, expressing remorse for how things unfolded. He admitted that removing Aishwarya from films was unfair and said it happened due to unavoidable circumstances, calling her 'a wonderful person and a good friend.'
Industry insiders at the time speculated that her then-relationship with Salman Khan and his reported interference on sets might have led to her being replaced. Despite the professional rift, both stars have maintained mutual respect over the years. Interestingly, SRK and Aishwarya briefly shared screen space again years later in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), showing that time had indeed healed old wounds.