Aindrila Sharma's last Instagram post for boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury goes viral after her demise

Aindrila Sharma, a Bengali actress, died on Sunday at the age of 24 in a terrible turn of circumstances. On November 1, she underwent hospitalization due to a brain hemorrhage. She underwent left frontotemporoparietal decompressive craniotomy surgery after suffering an intracranial hemorrhage. Her last Instagram post, which was devoted to her partner Sabyasachi Chowdhury, was published the day before she suffered a stroke, on October 30.

She shared the post with the caption, “My reason to live (written in Bengali) Happy birthday @sabyasachi_3110."

On Facebook and Instagram, Aindrila had previously posted several photos of herself and actor Sabyasachi. She wouldn't be afraid to express her support for him and his endeavours. Sabyasachi has been providing fans with updates on her therapy over the past three weeks. He posted updates on her recovery to Facebook.

Aindrila’s boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury had also penned a note for her a few days back. He wrote, “I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond human.”

Cancer survivor Aindrila Sharma was born and raised in Berhampore, West Bengal. She made her television debut with Jhumur and thereafter appeared on shows like Jibon Jyoti, Jiyon Kathi, and Mahapeeth Tarapeeth. She appeared in films like Love Cafe and Ami Didi No 1.

After successfully battling cancer, Aindrila Sharma returned to her professional career. Just recently, she was featured in the Zee Bangla Cinema Original film "Bhole Baba Par Karega," in which she played Anirban Chakraborti's daughter.

Aindrila Sharma's supporters in the state and in Tollywood had been ardently praying for her recovery. The 24-year-old actress who had fought valiantly in the hospital started to receive prayers from the public.