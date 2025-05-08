The AICWA issued a detailed press release condemning comments made by Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has slammed Pakistani artists for making 'anti-India' comments. Reaffirming its earlier stance, the association demanded a strict and complete ban on Pakistani artists working in India.

The AICWA issued a detailed press release condemning comments made by Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. “The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemns the anti-India statements made by Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and actor Fawad Khan, who have openly criticised India and questioned the nation’s actions in defence of its sovereignty. Mahira Khan labelled India’s military response a ‘seriously cowardly’ act, while Fawad Khan, instead of condemning terrorism, focused on criticising India’s stance and supporting divisive narratives,” the statement read.

The association stated that their remarks were "disrespectful to the nation" and "an insult to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country."

The association urged Indian filmmakers and financiers to stop supporting artists from Pakistan in every way possible.

“It is time for the Indian film industry to understand that blindly supporting these artists under the pretext of art is a betrayal of national pride. Some individuals in our industry continue to show sympathy and support for Pakistani artists, ignoring the sentiments of our nation. AICWA urges these individuals to stop supporting those who openly disrespect India. This is not just about art—it is about standing with your country during critical moments. Our nation must come first,” the statement added.

The association also asked music companies to take accountability and suspend collaborations with Pakistani musicians.

The statement read, “It is unfortunate that several Indian music companies continue to promote Pakistani artists, giving them frequent work and exposure. Many Indian singers also share stages with these artists globally, ignoring the sentiments of the nation. AICWA calls upon these companies and individuals to stop supporting Pakistani talent and to stand with the nation.”

“Those who insult our nation under the pretext of freedom of speech should not be given the privilege of working in our industry. AICWA stands firmly with the nation, upholding the principle of 'Nation First,’” the statement concluded.

The situation has intensified between India and Pakistan since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 28 innocent lives. In response, India launched retaliatory strikes on nine targeted terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan on May 7, in an operation named Sindoor.

AICWA has previously made similar calls for bans on Pakistani artists, including in 2016 and again in 2019, following incidents of cross-border conflict.

