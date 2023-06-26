AI reimagines iconic Godfather scene with Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil; fans find it better than original - Watch

Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Fahadh Faasil in The Godfather

A deepfake artificial intelligence tool has recreated an iconic scene from the 1972 Hollywood classic The Godfather with three of the biggest stars from the Malayalam film industry. The final video, which has since gone viral on social media, sees Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Fahadh Faasil play key roles in a much-loved scene from the film.

The scene in question is from The Godfather and involves Michael (Al Pacino) in conversation with Moe Greene (Alex Rocco) while Michael’s timid brother Fredo (John Cazale) is also present. In the eimagination, the scene stars Mohanlal as Michael, Mammootty as Moe, and Fahadh as Fredo. The scene sees Michael confront Moe about slapping his brother and coldly informs him that his family would be taking over his casino business.

Reacting to the reimiganition, one fan wrote on Twitter, “I think I prefer this version more than the original.” Another added, “This needs to become a movie!” A few fans were disappointed that the scene was not recreated in full, which meant that Fahadh’s presence was limited. “What a tragedy that it stopped before we got to see Fahads expression when Moe explained why "players couldn't get a drink at the table",” read one comment. Others suggested other movies that could feature Mohanlal and Mammootty. “They missed the movie. It should've been them enacting Heat coffee table scene,” wrote one fan.

The Godfather, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, is regarded as one of the best films ever made. Its sequel, The Godfather Part II, released in 1974 is called one of the best sequels in cinema history. The films starred Al Pacino, Robert de Niro, and Marlon Brando, with John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diabne Keaton, and Alex Rocco in supporting roles.