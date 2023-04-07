Ahsoka teaser: Rosario Dawson-starrer Star Wars spinoff brings to life fan-favourite characters, Admiral Thrawn returns

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars spinoff series Ahsoka

The 2023 edition of Star Wars Celebration is underway in th United States on Friday. The annual event is a fan gathering organised to celebrate the Star Wars universe and anounce new projects in the exhaustive franchise. This Friday saw the teaser trailer release of one of the most heavily-anticipated projects from the universe – the live-acion series Ahsoka.

Ahsoka Tano, the character, was first introduced in the Star Wars The Clone Wars animated series back in 2008 before returning in Star Wars Rebels (2014-18) and eventually making its live-action debut in The Mandalorian a few years ago. Now, the popular character is ready to debut with its own series and it brings with itself, several familiar and new characters from the galaxy far, far away.

The teaser begins with a cloaked Ahsoka warning that ‘something dark’ is coming. She fights off Imperial soldiers and we are treated to breathtaking visuals of aerial battlers, something that is signature of Star Wars stories. We are also introduced to old familiar faces in Hera Syndulla (Mary Eliabeth Winstead) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) as well as some new ones – Ray Stevenson playing the villainous force-sensitive Baylan.

The biggest reveal was a back shot of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a popular Star Wars character that was the over-arching villain of Rebels and has not been seen in any Star Wars media in five years. The show will also mark the live-action debut of another fan favourite – Ezra Bridger (played by Eman Esfandi).

Developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, Ahsoka also stars Hayden Christensen as Anakain Skywalker aka Darth Vader. Additionally, Genevieve O'Reilly and Diana Lee Inosanto reprise their roles as Mon Mothma and Morgan Elsbeth, respectively from previous Star Wars media. The show will release on Disney+ in August 2023.