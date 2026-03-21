Ahmedabad shines with ZEE Bharat Youth Fest 2026; Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghvi launches GEN-Z channel

The ZEE Bharat Youth Fest organised by ZEE Media Group saw thousands of young attendees engaging with the country’s top youth icons. During the event, a historic announcement was made and ZEE Media unveiled its new youth-focused channel, ‘GEN-Z'.

The ZEE Bharat Youth Fest, a milestone programme in Ahmedabad, has become central to the youth of the city to gather for the celebration of talent, innovation, and ambition. The event, organised by ZEE Media Group and Gujarat’s leading news channel Zee 24 Kalak, the fest saw thousands of young attendees engaging with the country’s top youth icons.

The event was inaugurated by Harsh Sanghvi, Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home Affairs, who lit the ceremonial lamp and addressed the youth. “The future of India is in the hands of the youth. Platforms like this help channel their energy in the right direction,” Sanghvi said.

During the event, a historic announcement was made and ZEE Media unveiled its new youth-focused channel, ‘GEN-Z’, designed to cater specifically to the questions, concerns, and aspirations of India’s tech-savvy youth.

Breaking away from traditional news formats, the channel promises to focus on the lifestyle, dreams, and ideas of Generation Z, offering a platform for engagement and discussion. “Content will be created keeping in mind the modern, digital-first youth. Their voices, innovations, and ideas will take centre stage,” said Raktim Dasji, CEO of ZEE Media.

A festival to inspire youth

The fest featured a vibrant mix of celebrities, social media influencers, entrepreneurs, and spiritual leaders, offering the youth a chance to interact directly with their role models. The sessions covered career guidance, life lessons, entrepreneurship, and social engagement.

Key dignitaries present included Praveenbhai Mali, Minister of State for Forest, Environment, Climate Change, and Transport, Amitbhai Thakar, and other new-age entrepreneurs contributing to Gujarat’s development. The event also recognised officials from the Gujarat Road Safety Authority.

Connecting youth, government, and innovation

The ZEE Bharat Youth Fest aims to serve as a bridge between youth, entrepreneurs, and government initiatives. “Modern youth have vision and technology at their fingertips, but they need platforms where their innovations and questions are heard. This fest provides exactly that,” organisers stated.

Deputy Chief Minister Harshabhai Sanghvi inaugurated the logo of the GEN-Z channel, underlining the state’s commitment to amplifying young voices.

Making youth aware of safety and road awareness

Keeping safety at the forefront, the fest emphasised self-safety and road safety, critical concerns for Gujarat and India at large. According to data, India accounts for only 1% of the world’s vehicles but experiences 11–12% of global road fatalities, with over 1.5 lakh lives lost annually due to accidents. Gujarat alone reports an average of 7,500–8,000 deaths per year, roughly 20–21 lives lost daily.

Zee 24 Kalak plans to launch a statewide road safety campaign, educating youth and citizens on traffic rules, helmet and seatbelt use, and safe driving practices.

Fostering dreams and national development





The ZEE Bharat Youth Fest is more than a celebration; it is a platform to amplify youth voices, encourage innovation, and highlight civic responsibility. It reflects ZEE Media’s commitment to empowering the next generation while connecting them with government initiatives, social campaigns, and opportunities for personal and professional growth.