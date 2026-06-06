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Ahead of Women's T20 World Cup 2026, Jasleen Royal surprises Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues with her bowling skills

Jasleen Royal also performed an intimate live set for the Indian women's cricket team, including a rendition of her widely streamed track Heeriye and her latest release Inaam. The 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in England from June 12 to July 5.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 07:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ahead of Women's T20 World Cup 2026, Jasleen Royal surprises Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues with her bowling skills
Jasleen Royal with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues
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Indian composer and singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal swapped her musical instruments for a cricket ball, marking a heartwarming full-circle moment as she revisited her childhood passion for cricket and even shared the pitch with members of the Indian women’s cricket team. The special interaction was arranged after a viral social media video of Royal’s leg-spin bowling caught the attention of the BCCI and JioStar. Impressed by her unexpected sporting flair, the organisers invited her for an exclusive session that combined sport and music, featuring Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and star batter Jemimah Rodrigues.

Jasleen Royal delivers full-six ball over to Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues

The session opened with an engaging behind-the-scenes conversation between Royal, Kaur and Rodrigues, where the trio reflected on the shared demands of elite sport and the music industry—discipline, mental resilience, and the pressure of performing on global stages. The event then moved to the pitch, where Royal showcased her bowling skills by delivering a full six-ball over to the Indian batters. Her control, rhythm and leg-spin variations drew appreciation from the professional cricketers, who were visibly impressed by her natural technique. Closing the session on a musical note, Royal performed an intimate live set for the team, including a rendition of her widely streamed track Heeriye and her latest release Inaam, creating a celebratory and energetic atmosphere. 

Indian women's cricket team presents signed jersey to Jasleen Royal

A long-time supporter of women’s cricket, Royal has often used her platform to highlight the team’s achievements during major tournaments. Acknowledging her enthusiasm, the Indian squad presented her with a signed jersey ahead of their upcoming commitments. The interaction ended with a special gesture from the team leadership, as Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues invited Royal to join them in the United Kingdom to support India’s build-up to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Talking abut her experience, Jasleen Royal states, "This is an absolute dream come true. Long before I picked up a guitar, my greatest childhood aspiration was to be a competitive cricketer."

About ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Dates, venue, India's track record

The 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be the 10th edition of the tournament and is scheduled to be hosted by the England and Wales Cricket Board from June 12 to July 5 2026. Despite being one of the strongest teams in women’s cricket, India is yet to lift the title, having come close on multiple occasions but falling short of the championship crown.

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