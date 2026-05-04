FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: Who is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar rape victim's mother leads in early trends against TMC in Panihati

Who is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar rape victim mother leads in early trend in Panihati

TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple amid Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026| Check pics

TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple

Ahead of West Bengal election results, Vir Das reveals he's 'not Bengali'

Ahead of West Bengal election results, Vir Das reveals he's 'not Bengali'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple amid Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026| Check pics

TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple

Kerala Election Result 2026: Pinarayi Vijayan vs VD Satheesan, Sobha Surendran vs Ramesh Pisharody, and others; big face-offs to watch

Kerala Election Result 2026: Check potential candidates constituency-wise

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: From Stalin's Kolathur to Vijay's Perambur, battles in 5 key seats to watch

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Battles in 5 key seats to watch

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Ahead of West Bengal election results, Vir Das reveals he's 'not Bengali'

Vir Das humorously clarified he isn’t Bengali amid election buzz, calling oVir Das humorously clarified he isn’t Bengali amid election buzz, calling out trolls who link him to Bengal politics because of his surname.ut trolls who link him to Bengal politics because of his surname.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 04, 2026, 10:36 AM IST

Ahead of West Bengal election results, Vir Das reveals he's 'not Bengali'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Vir Das grabbed attention on social media on Monday (May 4) with a witty post as counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections began. Known for his sharp humour, the comedian addressed people who often tag him in political discussions about Bengal just because of his surname.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vir clarified that he is not Bengali, even though many assume so. His post quickly went viral as election results started coming in. He wrote, “So, Typically when anything happens in Bengal I get tagged by a bunch of facelesses (that’s a word) saying 'Look what happened in your Bengal bro'. Just putting it out there before today unfolds. My name is Das, but I’m actually not Bengali. I’m half UP half Bihari. Good luck,”

With this, Vir seemed to take a dig at online trolls who link him to Bengal politics without reason. He has often been at the centre of social media debates due to his outspoken views, and this time, he appeared to clear the air in his own humorous style.

Meanwhile, the vote counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections began at 8 am, with a major political battle between Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The results are expected to play a significant role in shaping the state’s political future.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: Who is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar rape victim's mother leads in early trends against TMC in Panihati
Who is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar rape victim mother leads in early trend in Panihati
Ahead of West Bengal election results, Vir Das reveals he's 'not Bengali'
Ahead of West Bengal election results, Vir Das reveals he's 'not Bengali'
GSEB HSC Exam Result 2026: Gujarat board Class 12th results announced at gseb.org, Check how to dowload scorecard
GSEB Exam Result 2026: Gujarat board Class 12th results announced at gseb.org
Modi-led BJP's big feast in waiting ahead of Assembly Election Results 2026: Sandwich, Aloo poori, what is on the menu?
Modi-led BJP's big feast in waiting ahead of Assembly Election Results 2026: San
Assam Election Result 2026: Congress' Gaurav Gogoi's first reaction to BJP's massive lead in early trends, says, 'Just the beginning'
Assam Election Result 2026: Congress' Gaurav Gogoi's reaction to BJP's lead
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple amid Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026| Check pics
TVK's Vijay’s rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan visits Tirumala Venkateswara temple
Kerala Election Result 2026: Pinarayi Vijayan vs VD Satheesan, Sobha Surendran vs Ramesh Pisharody, and others; big face-offs to watch
Kerala Election Result 2026: Check potential candidates constituency-wise
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: From Stalin's Kolathur to Vijay's Perambur, battles in 5 key seats to watch
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Battles in 5 key seats to watch
West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury vs Subrata Maitra, big face-offs to watch
West Bengal Election Result 2026: Mamata vs Suvendu, 5 big face-offs to watch
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Jalukbari to Akhil Gogoi’s Sibsagar, 5 high-profile battles to watch out on May 4
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: 5 high-profile battles to watch on May 4
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement