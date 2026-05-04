Ahead of West Bengal election results, Vir Das reveals he's 'not Bengali'

Vir Das humorously clarified he isn’t Bengali amid election buzz, calling oVir Das humorously clarified he isn’t Bengali amid election buzz, calling out trolls who link him to Bengal politics because of his surname.ut trolls who link him to Bengal politics because of his surname.

Vir Das grabbed attention on social media on Monday (May 4) with a witty post as counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections began. Known for his sharp humour, the comedian addressed people who often tag him in political discussions about Bengal just because of his surname.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vir clarified that he is not Bengali, even though many assume so. His post quickly went viral as election results started coming in. He wrote, “So, Typically when anything happens in Bengal I get tagged by a bunch of facelesses (that’s a word) saying 'Look what happened in your Bengal bro'. Just putting it out there before today unfolds. My name is Das, but I’m actually not Bengali. I’m half UP half Bihari. Good luck,”

So, Typically when anything happens in Bengal I get tagged by a bunch of facelesses (that’s a word) saying “Look what happened in your Bengal bro”. Just putting it out there before today unfolds. My name is Das, but I’m actually not Bengali. I’m half UP half Bihari. Good luck — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 4, 2026

With this, Vir seemed to take a dig at online trolls who link him to Bengal politics without reason. He has often been at the centre of social media debates due to his outspoken views, and this time, he appeared to clear the air in his own humorous style.

Meanwhile, the vote counting for the West Bengal Assembly elections began at 8 am, with a major political battle between Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The results are expected to play a significant role in shaping the state’s political future.