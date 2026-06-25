Ahead of Welcome to the Jungle release: Disha Patani is heartbroken due to this reason, 'I miss you and i love you'

Disha Patani shared emotional tributes after losing her pets Bella and Jasmine on the same day, leaving fans shocked and concerned over her viral social media posts.

Actor Disha Patani has shared heartbreaking news about the loss of her two beloved pets, dog Bella and cat Jasmine, on the same day ahead of the release of Welcome to the Jungle.

Disha Patani’s emotional tributes

Disha posted images on her social media account about her pets. Disha called Bella her 'soulmate' in her posts and conveyed her sincere appreciation for the joy and love the puppy brought into her life. She complimented Bella for choosing their house and bringing warmth and love into her life, calling her a unique part of her world.

She honoured her cat Jasmine in a different post, referring to her as her 'princess' and recalling the happiness and comfort they shared. Disha talked about how even the tiniest things, like Jasmine's purring and kind demeanour, had a profound emotional effect on her. She thanked both creatures for their unwavering affection and said they would always hold a special place in her heart.

Fans react to back-to-back posts

Fans expressed deep sorrow and shock over the news, flooding social media with emotional messages and condolences. Many wrote 'RIP Jasmine' and 'It breaks my heart into pieces RIP Jasmine,' while others shared heartfelt tributes like 'Run free across the rainbow bridge Jasmine!' and 'Darling bellu will never forget you and your love.' Several users also reacted with concern, asking, 'Another pet died on the same day?? What happened???' Others extended support to Disha Patani, commenting, 'May Bella rest in peace. Little puppy, you were amazing. Strength to you, DP. So very sorry for your loss,' and 'Bellaaaa sweetest doggie,' showing widespread sympathy and emotional support.

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About Welcome to the Jungle

Despite her personal loss, Disha Patani is still dedicated to her career as she gets ready for the release of her forthcoming ensemble show, Welcome to the Jungle. Ahmed Khan is the film's director, and Akshay Kumar plays a major part. The movie, which has a star-studded ensemble and is positioned as a major commercial endeavour, is anticipated to provide a blend of adventure, comedy and action.