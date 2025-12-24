FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ahead of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Ananya Panday stuns in modern coral gharara, see viral pics

Ahead of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri release, Ananya Panday wowed fans with a coral gharara and chic, minimal styling. Her playful mix of traditional and modern outfits during promotions highlights her as one of Bollywood’s young fashion icons.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 07:46 PM IST

Ahead of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri release, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has been creating quite a buzz with her fashion choices. As the movie's premiere date nears, Ananya is revealing her fashion sense to fans little by little, on and off the red carpet. She, who is recognised for her fresh and trendy looks, amazed everyone recently with a modern take on a traditional Indian dress, thus proving that the past and the present can blend in fashion seamlessly. Besides the garments, her manner of showcasing them with self-assurance and allure is what makes her style selection a point of attraction.

What she wore:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ananya Panday wore a stunning in a coral-colored gharara ensemble that gave a modern twist to a traditional Indian outfit. The gharara boasted of very fine and detailed mirror work and very light and soft embroidery, coupled with a structured bustier and flowing cape details that gave the whole look a modern edge. The traditional embroidery with the contemporary cuts made her look young, fashionable, and just right for the festive season. The coral colour of the outfit gave a light and lively touch, which made her the centre of attraction in the photos and videos taken at the event.

Ananya kept it soft and glowing, with a natural base, shimmery eyes, and soft pink lips that complemented her coral outfit perfectly. Her hair was beautifully and simply styled, allowing the dress to be the main focus. She adorned her look with dainty jewellery, among them very fine earrings and some discreet rings, which contributed just the perfect amount of glitter without dominating the outfit. The final impression was elegant, fashionable and stylish with no effort, showing her skill to mix old with new in fashion.

Also read: Anil Kapoor turns 69: No alcohol, no smoking, and..., secrets behind his youthful energy LEAKED!

A fashion statement for the film promotion:

Ananya's outfits during the promotions of Tu Meri Main Tera remained stylish and playful all the way. A recent trailer launch was the occasion where she surprised everyone with her more than modern styling of a polka dot dress that had a vintage approach. Not only did her outfit choices catch the attention, but they also communicated the fun, romantic and festive atmosphere of the movie. People have been saying nice things about her for being able to mix the classic Indian dresses with modern features, thus proving that she can easily carry both traditional and modern looks. Her style is already a big topic of discussion next to the movie, consisting of colorful ghararas, trendy dresses, etc.

With the release of Tu Meri Main Tera coming up, Ananya Panday is still the one who keeps on dazzling us with her great fashion sense and acting, thus confirming that she is one of the most fashionable young actresses in Bollywood today.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
