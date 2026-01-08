Ahead of Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2 clash, Yash's old statement about Ranveer Singh's Bajirao Mastani goes viral: 'I didn't like...'

Yash initially doubted Ranveer Singh’s acting but became a fan after Bajirao Mastani and later films, praising him as one of the best actors of his generation.

Bollywood and South film star Yash recently spoke about his opinion of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Yash confessed that he was not at all impressed with the acting when he first saw Ranveer's early films. He revealed that he really didn't like Ranveer's performance during that phase and was even doubtful about his acting skills. This became a great surprise for many fans since nowadays Ranveer is regarded as one of the best actors in Bollywood.

Bajirao Mastani changed his view:

Yash has claimed that his point of view has changed after viewing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. Ranveer Singh played a powerful and emotional character in the movie, showcasing his talent in a different light. Yash admitted the performance of Ranveer in the movie had won him over, and that was the moment he started to appreciate the actor's craft. He further said that the later roles of Ranveer, particularly in the major motion picture Padmaavat, had confirmed that he is a multi-faceted and gifted actor.

From doubt to respect:

Yash narrated that his first concerns regarding Ranveer were solely because he had watched the old movies and didn’t get him the way he was acting. But after a while of watching Ranveer, he was performing with such immersive passion and taking difficult roles one after another, Yash’s opinion about him was fully reversed. Now he says that Ranveer is one of the best actors of his time. He also recognised the actor's journey and the commitment to his art.

Fans appreciate honesty:

Yash's true-to-life confession regarding his first impression of Ranveer Singh has won the favour of the audience. A lot of people recognised that Yash candidly told the truth about his opinion, somehow changing after he saw Ranveer in strong roles. This proved that doubts and opinions are not only for the less successful actors but also for the ones who are at the top of their game, and they can be altered through experience and exposure. Yash's remarks also pointed out the fact that actors should be evaluated in terms of their growing and developing talent and not solely by their early work. Yash's comments give the audience an intriguing insight into the relationships between the actors and the gradual winning of respect through time and performance.