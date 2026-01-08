Major blow for India! Tilak Varma ruled out of first three T20Is against New Zealand following surgery; rehab to decide return
SSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 OUT: CGL exam to be held in...; check detail inside
Ahead of Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2 clash, Yash's old statement about Ranveer Singh's Bajirao Mastani goes viral: 'I didn't like...'
Will Joe Root retire before breaking Sachin Tendulkar's records? England legend drops massive hint
Can Trump send US military to capture Canada? Experts upset over Greenland acquisition plans
Bad news for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance loses Rs 1.65 lakh crore in just 4 days due to...; mcap declines to Rs...
Sonam Wangchuk's case: 'Complete ground' for detention not provided, speech illegally suppressed, argues wife in SC
'Kuch logon ki daal roti...': Virat Kohli's brother hits back at critics after Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks on Test retirement
Sri Lanka signals India through back-channel outreach, MP bats for Delhi ahead of polls in Bangladesh and Nepal
'Forced me to bed': Teen survivor's chilling allegations against national shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj
ENTERTAINMENT
Yash initially doubted Ranveer Singh’s acting but became a fan after Bajirao Mastani and later films, praising him as one of the best actors of his generation.
Bollywood and South film star Yash recently spoke about his opinion of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Yash confessed that he was not at all impressed with the acting when he first saw Ranveer's early films. He revealed that he really didn't like Ranveer's performance during that phase and was even doubtful about his acting skills. This became a great surprise for many fans since nowadays Ranveer is regarded as one of the best actors in Bollywood.
Yash has claimed that his point of view has changed after viewing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. Ranveer Singh played a powerful and emotional character in the movie, showcasing his talent in a different light. Yash admitted the performance of Ranveer in the movie had won him over, and that was the moment he started to appreciate the actor's craft. He further said that the later roles of Ranveer, particularly in the major motion picture Padmaavat, had confirmed that he is a multi-faceted and gifted actor.
Ranveer and Yash talking about each other's work and film clashes in general in this old interview:
byu/GiveMeSomeSunshine3 inBollyBlindsNGossip
Yash narrated that his first concerns regarding Ranveer were solely because he had watched the old movies and didn’t get him the way he was acting. But after a while of watching Ranveer, he was performing with such immersive passion and taking difficult roles one after another, Yash’s opinion about him was fully reversed. Now he says that Ranveer is one of the best actors of his time. He also recognised the actor's journey and the commitment to his art.
Also read: Vicky Kaushal REVEALS his fear after becoming dad to Vihaan Kaushal: 'he’s scared of...'
Yash's true-to-life confession regarding his first impression of Ranveer Singh has won the favour of the audience. A lot of people recognised that Yash candidly told the truth about his opinion, somehow changing after he saw Ranveer in strong roles. This proved that doubts and opinions are not only for the less successful actors but also for the ones who are at the top of their game, and they can be altered through experience and exposure. Yash's remarks also pointed out the fact that actors should be evaluated in terms of their growing and developing talent and not solely by their early work. Yash's comments give the audience an intriguing insight into the relationships between the actors and the gradual winning of respect through time and performance.