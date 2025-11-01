Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday, Farah Khan and Karan Johar share fun video from their Alibag ride

Farah Khan and Karan Johar, Shah Rukh's closest friends and long-time collaborators, were the first to join the celebration.

Bollywood's biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday is going to be no less than a royal celebration. The superstar is all set to celebrate the special occasion at his plush Alibaug home, and as expected, the guest list is full of star power.

Farah Khan and Karan Johar, Shah Rukh's closest friends and long-time collaborators, were the first to join the celebration. Both took the M2M ferry from Mumbai to Alibaug and turned their journey into a mini adventure. Farah has shared a funny video of her trip on Instagram, in which the two friends are seen having a lot of fun.

He captioned the clip, "Karan ka roro par din!!"

In the video, Farah excitedly says, "Guys, we are on this Ro-Ro car going to Alibag and look at who it is!" After this, she turns the camera towards a smiling Karan Johar. The ever-present Karan Johar replies, "Thank you for inviting me, it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Farah teasingly asked him, "How do you feel about being on the deck with all the common people?" At which Karan quipped, "Just don't tell anyone." The light-hearted conversation between the two made fans laugh, giving everyone a glimpse of the warm camaraderie between Shah Rukh's close friends.

Waiting for the star-studded guest list

While Karan and Farah have officially started the party, it is also expected that which other big stars of Bollywood will join Shah Rukh's Alibaug celebrations. In true Khan style, the event is expected to be attended by big names from the industry—from directors and co-stars to close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting a flood of inside photos and videos, which will hit social media as soon as the festivities begin.

The first glimpse of 'King' will come on Shah Rukh's birthday

But the celebration does not end with the party. Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday is going to be even more special for his fans across the globe. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the much-awaited first look of Shah Rukh's next film, King, will be released on November 2, 2025. The teaser features a glimpse of Shah Rukh, who insiders describe as a "powerful and intense avatar".

'King' cast and details

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King has an impressive cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghav Juyal.

Although the makers have kept the story completely under wraps, excitement is at its peak. The release date is yet to be announced, but with Shah Rukh Khan back in his prime, King is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2025.

As the clock ticks towards midnight, one thing is for certain - no one can celebrate like Shah Rukh Khan, and his 60th birthday promises to be a cinematic celebration in itself.

