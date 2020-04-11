Ahead of series release, Amazon Prime Video launches music album of 'Four More Shots Please! Season 2'

Amazon Prime Video has launched the much-awaited music album of upcoming Amazon Original Series Four More Shots Please Season 2, exclusively first for Prime members on Amazon Prime Music. The album features 7 new tracks and a remix each from Mikey McLeary and Darshan Raval. The album carries forward the show’s narrative while providing the perfect score for each character’s story arcs.

The Original soundtrack is created by Mikey McLeary, who lent his genius and created memorable tracks for the first season. The album includes an eclectic mix of genres spanning across peppy party numbers, ballads, romantic tracks that accentuates the emotional journey of the friendship among the four imperfect women from romantic moments to soul-searching sojourns, character conflicts and the many moods of the show. The new album also includes new renditions of the first season’s popular title track and anthem, as well as Darshan Rawal’s friendship ballad – Yaara Teri Yaari – both remixed by DJ Akhil Talreja.

The Amazon Original Series Four More Shots Please! stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo along with an all-star ensemble cast including Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri. The season two revolves around how four best friends will cuddle up again and tell the world to sit up and pay a little more attention to what women truly want. Replete with pop cultural references, Four More Shots Please! is the one thing you need to watch to get into the mind of the modern Indian woman. Four More Shots Please! is a show created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.

The show will be streaming from 17th April 2020 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.