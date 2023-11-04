Headlines

Entertainment

Ahead of Salaar's clash with SRK's Dunki, makers of Prabhas-starrer reveal film's Christmas release has a KGF connection

Prabhas-starrer Salaar makers reveal why they decided for film's Christmas release.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire is all set to hit the theatres this Christmas. The film will be clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which is another much-anticipated film of the year. The makers of Salaar have revealed the reason behind releasing it on Christmas 

A source close to the production said, “One of the reasons why the makers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire chose to release the film on Christmas was the fact that 5 years back they released KGF 1 on Christmas weekend and they feel this is the perfect period for the audience to enjoy the film."

The film is being made under the banner of Hombale Films, makers of blockbuster films KGF 1 and 2. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire also marks the biggest collaboration of the two powerhouses of Indian cinema, the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time.

Prithvi Raj Sukumaran talked about his film Salaar clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and told Hindustan Times, “I am not quite sure what promotions plans are, the makers will let us know by November how they roll out the film. I am in touch with Prashanth (Neel, director) But the fact that we are releasing with Hirani sir and Shah Rukh sir's film, leave everything else, as a film lover I love it!".

He added, “I am excited that during the holiday season, you have two giant films, by two giant filmmakers, starring two big stars, and diametrically opposite in every possible parameter like the story and narrative. I am going to be watching both, I can promise you that. I am so looking forward to it. When did this last happen, that over a holiday season, we had two such big films? What better year than 2023 to celebrate Indian cinema like this.”

Helmed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on September 28, however, it got postponed due to technical issues. 

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki which marks his first ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani is also set to hit the theatres on December 22. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Satish Shah, and others along with SRK.

