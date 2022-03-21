Ahead of 'RRR' release, SS Rajamouli reveals why he includes mythological elements in his films

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli has a special connection with mythology. Be it his second directorial 'Simhadri' in 2003 or 'The Baahubali' films from 2015-17, there has always been an element of mythology in Rajamouli's films. His upcoming period drama 'RRR' starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles is no different.

Talking about his love for the particular genre during a press conference in Delhi on Sunday, Rajamouli told ANI, "I am deeply influenced by mythology. Including it in my projects has always been a very sub-conscious decision because I grew up in my childhood listening to the stories of mythology from my grandparents." He added, "It is completely embedded in my blood. Whatever goes in, comes out. I have so much input of mythology, it comes out in my stories in different forms. I feel very proud of it."

For the unversed, Rajamouli`s directorial 'RRR` is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes. Ajay Devgn also plays a pivotal cameo in the film, which will hit theatres on March 25.



READ | 'RRR': Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rajamouli's film becomes first movie to be promoted at 'Statue of Unity'

Ahead of its worldwide release, the cast and the director of 'RRR' are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film, and they have been en route to a mega promotional campaign, that crosses states and countries. The team has already charmed the public of Hyderabad, Dubai, Bengaluru, Gujarat, and Delhi and even visited the famous tourist destination 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat, becoming the first film to visit the iconic Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue, the world's tallest statue, for its promotions.



(With inputs from ANI)