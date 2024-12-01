The police complaint has been filed against Allu Arjun for calling his fan base 'army' at the Pushpa 2: The Rule promotional event in Mumbai.

Allu Arjun is awaiting the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly-anticipated sequel to Pushpa The Rise: Part 1. The Tollywood star, who also received the National Award for Best Actor for his terrific performance as Pushpa Raj in the first part, is leaving no stone unturned to promote Pushpa 2.

However, while promoting his film in Mumbai this week, Allu Arjun did something which has landed him into trouble. A police complaint has been filed against the actor for calling his fan base 'army'. According to a news portal Aadhan Teugu, an individual Srinivas Goud has filed a complaint against Allu Arjun at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station in Hyderabad.

In a video shared by the portal, Srinivas, who is the President of the Green Peace Environment and Water Harvesting Foundation, is seen saying, "We have filed a complaint against Tollywood star Allu Arjun requesting him not to use the word army for his fan base. Army is an honourable post; they’re the ones who protect our country, so you can’t call your fans that. There are many other terms he could use instead." Along with the video, the portal has also shared a picture of the police complaint.

When Allu Arjun was at the Pushpa 2 promotional event in Mumbai, he had said, "I don’t have fans; I have an army. I love my fans; they’re like my family. They stand by me; they celebrate me. They stand for me like an army. I love you all; I will make you proud. If this film becomes a big hit, I will dedicate it to all my fans."

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles. The much-awaited sequel will have a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on December 5. It is expected to set the box office on fire on its opening day.

READ | Tamannaah Bhatia, Wamiqa Gabbi groove to Baby John song Nain Matakka; Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh react

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.