Here's a short recap of Pushpa: The Rise and what audiences can expect from Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer sequel releases on December 5.

Allu Arjun wowed the audiences with his brilliant performance as Pushpa Raj in the 2021 action drama Pushpa The Rise: Part 1. Sukumar's masala entertainer enthralled the audiences with its massy dialogues, gripping screenplay, interesting characters, and superb action-packed scenes. The trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule promises to take the franchise to a much bigger scale.

Pushpa: The Rise and its ending

The first part was based on how Allu Arjun's titular character of a daily wage labourer Pushpa Raj climbs the crime ladder and becomes the head of the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. He wins over his opponents with his unique style and fools the police with his trickery. In the final half an hour of the film, enters Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. He is a corrupt cop and wants Pushpa Raj to share his profits with him.

Pushpa agrees initially after Shekhawat insults him during their first meeting, but takes his revenge in the final sequence. Pushpa makes Shekhawat undress and challenges him to never mess with him. The film concludes with Pushpa proclaiming that his rule has just started and Shekhawat burning down the bribe he had taken from Pushpa.

What to expect from Pushpa 2: The Rule

In Pushpa 2: The Rule, the audiences can see Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil's Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat going up against each other. The ego clash of the two eccentric individuals will be interesting to see on the screen. The sequel can also see some new characters and some old ones added into the mix to make for a perfect entertainer.

Pushpa The Rise: Part 1 was the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2021 with the global box office collections of just above Rs 350 crore at the global box office. With the advance bookings itself, Pushpa 2: The Rule has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide and it can surpass the earnings of the first part in its opening weekend itself. Pushpa 2 releases on December 5.

