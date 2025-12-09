FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ahead of Prabhas' The Raja Saab, Boman Irani says he is 'exhausted', viral post alarms fans as actor hints at…

Bollywood actor Boman Irani recently shared a message on social media that immediately caught attention. The actor, through a short and sincere posting, made public his feeling of being exhausted. He did not mention any particular health or personal problems.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 04:30 PM IST

Ahead of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Boman Irani says he is ‘exhausted’, viral post alarms fans as actor hints at…
    Bollywood actor Boman Irani recently shared a message on social media that immediately caught everyone’s attention. The actor, through a short and sincere posting, made public his feeling of being 'exhausted' and at 'his limit,' also talking about the monotonous aspect of his environment, which started bothering him. He did not mention any particular health or personal problems; nevertheless, he hinted at 'stepping away for a bit' for the sake of self-care. Boman Irani's post is especially going viral because it comes just a few months ahead of Prabhas' The Raja Saab, in which he plays an important role. 

    A loved actor with a strong journey:

    Boman Irani is one of Bollywood’s most respected and loved actors. He attained fame through his unforgettable characters in movies such as Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, Don, etc. However, his ascent to the summit of success was not smooth.

    He had to go through the process of overcoming speech problems and dyslexia during his childhood. He was first seen in movies quite late in life, but he soon gathered attention with a strong screen presence, likable character, and great acting skills.

    Why fans are worried:

    The cheerful, hardworking, and dedicated qualities are Boman's trademarks in the movie business. Therefore, if he declares that he is tired, the concern is immediate. His statement even sparked a rumour regarding his long-awaited vacation from the film industry or a short rest.

    Actually, Boman's words were very serious, but he still mentioned in the same breath that he is 'fine' and only needs a break. This was a relief for the fans since it indicated that he is mindful of his mental and emotional health and is taking the right measures.

    What’s next for the actor?

    Boman Irani has projects, like he is making an appearance in The Raja Saab, a film in which he will portray a psychiatrist-hypnotist in a horror-comedy genre. Meanwhile, fans and co-workers are rooting for him to take the much-needed break and return with renewed energy.

