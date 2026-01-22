FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Ahead of O'Romeo, Vishal Bhardwaj breaks silence on rumours of his fallout with Shahid Kapoor

Vishal Bhardwaj has dismissed rumours of a fallout with Shahid Kapoor, saying their bond remains strong despite creative differences. The duo has worked on Kaminey, Haider, Rangoon, and now O’Romeo, releasing on February 13, 2026. Both praised each other’s talent and mutual respect.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 10:32 AM IST

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has finally spoken about the long-running rumours of a fallout between him and actor Shahid Kapoor. For a long time, it was thought that the two didn't get along while making Rangoon. Vishal Bhardwaj has now clarified that there isn't a significant disagreement between them, though.

Vishal humorously responded to the rumours during the release of the trailer for their next movie, O'Romeo. He joked that because he collaborated with Shahid Kapoor on four films, his friends frequently tell him he ought to win another National Award. Additionally, Vishal freely acknowledged that he can be challenging to work with, but Shahid has a deep understanding of him.

Creative differences misunderstood as fallout:

Vishal clarified that conflicts are inevitable when creative individuals collaborate closely. He claims that these artistic disagreements were misinterpreted and became rumours of a falling out. He likened his relationship with Shahid to well-known creative collaborations in which disagreements occur, but the bond endures.

Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor collaborated on iconic movies like Kaminey, Haider, Rangoon and now O'Romeo. Even though their working relationship is not always easy, Vishal said there is something special about it and praised Shahid as a very talented actor. At the event, Shahid also spoke positively about Vishal, stating that although he was initially anxious to collaborate with him, he felt fortunate to be a part of his films.

Also read: O' Romeo trailer: Shahid Kapoor channels Kabir Singh 2.0 with Vishal Bhardwaj, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary surprise netizens

O’Romeo: Their fourth collaboration

O’Romeo is their fourth collaboration, and it is an action thriller, which is based on true incidents. Additionally, the cast includes Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey. The theatrical release date is set for February 13, 2026. Vishal Bhardwaj has recently spoken and, thus, put an end to the rumours, announcing that he and Shahid Kapoor have no personal issues between them. On the contrary, their friendship is still built on the pillars of respect, trust and love for the film industry that they share.

