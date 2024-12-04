Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu has seemingly reacted to her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's second wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are set to tie the knot on December 4 in Hyderabad. This will be Chaitanya's second wedding as he was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The ex-couple had tied the knot in 2017 and announced their divorce in 2021.

On Naga and Sobhita's wedding day, Samantha took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video, in which a little girl is seen pinning down a boy in a wrestling match. She captioned it as, "#FightLikeAGirl." This is being seen as her reaction to her ex-husband's second wedding.





In a recent interview, Samantha also shared that she was called 'second hand' and 'used' after her divorce. Talking to Galatta India, the Super Deluxe actress said, "When a woman goes through a divorce, there’s a lot of shame and stigma attached. I get a lot of comments saying ‘second hand, ‘used’, and ‘wasted life’. You’re pushed into a corner where you are supposed to feel like you’re a failure that you were once married and now you’re not. And I do believe, it can be really hard for families and girls who’ve gone through."

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding will be an intimate affair at the Annapurna Studios, which was founded in 1976 by his grandfather and legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. As per reports, their wedding will be an elaborate 8-hour-long ceremony.

