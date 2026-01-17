FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Ahead of Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji seeks Bappa's blessings at Dagdusheth Ganpati pandal, credits Ganesha for completing 30 years in Bollywood

Rani Mukerji visited Pune’s Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple to seek blessings ahead of her film Mardaani 3. The visit also marked her 30-year journey in Hindi cinema, and she expressed gratitude for the support, love, and encouragement she has received throughout her career.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

Ahead of Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji seeks Bappa's blessings at Dagdusheth Ganpati pandal, credits Ganesha for completing 30 years in Bollywood
Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji recently visited the famous Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple in Pune to seek blessings ahead of the release of her upcoming film Mardaani 3. The temple is among the highly revered Ganpati shrines in India, and the visitation of celebrities is a common occurrence before their major career milestone. Rani performed the ritual with utmost dedication, and she even acknowledged the presence of fans who were at the temple.

Celebrating 30 years in Cinema:

This specific time in Rani's life marks her 30 years as an actress in the Hindi film industry. The star confessed to feeling grateful for the love, respect and encouragement she got throughout the years. She called her career a win-win and a series of teaching moments. Rani further disclosed that trust has always been the factor making her unshakeable in the key points of her professional life.

A career full of memorable roles:

In the past thirty years, Rani Mukerji has given a number of unforgettable portrayals in various genres. Thanks to her strong personality on screen and her powerful roles, she has been highly praised by both critics and the audience. The actress's friends from the film industry have sent her their good wishes for having spent thirty years in the cinema successfully.

Excitement around Mardaani 3:

Rani is presently gearing up for the release of Mardaani 3, the upcoming movie of her well-known Mardaani franchise. She reprises her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fearless cop who takes on the criminals with her bravery and honesty in the story. The audience is looking forward to seeing her again in such a powerful and uplifting character. The actress expressed gratitude for always doing significant things even after such a long time in the industry. The visit to the temple is an indication of her modesty and veneration for the customs. With Mardaani 3 not far away, the audience is more than ready to watch Rani Mukerji mesmerise them on the large screen once again.

