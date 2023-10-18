Ahead of Leo, director Lokesh Kanagaraj requests fans not to give spoilers, reveals if Vijay's film is part of LCU

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj penned a heartfelt note before Leo's release and even opened up about fan theories about Leo being part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

In a few hours, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen blazing guns in the action drama Leo, and ahead of the release, the director of the movie has penned a special note. On X (formerly Twitter), Lokesh shared a heartfelt note, dedicated to Vijay's fans. In the note, Lokesh requested fans not to give away the spoilers.

Lokesh shared an image of the note that says, "With just less than a few hours to go for the film's release, this feels very emotional and surreal. I want to thank my dear Thalapathy Vijay na for giving his everything to bring my vision forward. I will always respect you for the immense dedication you've shown us all. And I would like to thank each and everyone who have put their blood and sweat into this project. It's been more than a year since we started working on 'Leo' and it has been a continuous run working day and night to present the film to you. I'll cherish each and every moment of working on this film, and learnt multiple things from the fantabulous cast and crew. And to my lovely audience, thank you for all the love and support you've showered me with. 'Leo' is going to be all yours in a few hours. We hope you have an amazing theatrical experience, and I kindly request you all not to share any spoilers of the film as we all want a delightful experience for every individual."

Ever since Leo was announced, Vijay and Lokesh's fans have made their theories about Leo being a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Sharing his thoughts on fans theory, Lokesh wrote, "And to answer all your questions if this film comes under 'LCU' or not, you'll find out in a few hours."

Here's the post

About Leo

The upcoming action entertainer marks the second collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker after their superhit film Master in 2021. An Anirudh Ravichander musical, Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Priya Anand.