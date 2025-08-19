Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ahead of Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari release, here are her top IMDb-rated films

Janhvi Kapoor’s top IMDb-rated films showcase her versatility as an actress. Must-watch these 5 movies before her upcoming release, Param Sundari.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 08:13 PM IST

Ahead of Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari release, here are her top IMDb-rated films

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talked-about stars in Bollywood. As she gears up for the release of her much-awaited film Param Sundari on August 29, fans are eager to revisit some of her earlier works. Here’s a look at her top five IMDb-rated films that you must add to your watchlist before watching her upcoming release.

Mili (2022) – IMDb Rating: 6.7

Janhvi Kapoor delivered one of her most powerful performances in Mili, the Hindi remake of the acclaimed Malayalam survival thriller Helen. The film revolves around a young woman, Mili Naudiyal, who gets trapped inside a freezer at her workplace.

READ MORE: Bawaal movie review: Nitesh Tiwari baffles with insensitive Holocaust, Hitler references in tone deaf relationship drama

Bawaal (2023) – IMDb Rating: 6.6

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal paired Janhvi Kapoor with Varun Dhawan in an unusual love story with a historical vibe. The film explores the journey of a married couple facing personal struggles against a backdrop of World War II. 

Ulajh (2024) – IMDb Rating: 6.0

In Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor took on a more mature role in a political thriller that explores themes of patriotism, betrayal, and courage. The movie showcases her as a young IFS officer caught in a web of conspiracies and national challenges.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi (2024) – IMDb Rating: 5.9

Teaming up with Rajkummar Rao once again, Janhvi played a pivotal role in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, a sports drama that blends cricket with human emotions. The film tells the story of a couple whose dreams and struggles revolve around the game. 

READ MORE: 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' Review: Janhvi Kapoor's film touches upon feminism like 'rainbow in the sky'

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) – IMDb Rating: 5.5

The film is based on the life of India’s first female combat pilot to serve in the Kargil War. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film saw Janhvi step into the shoes of a real-life hero, portraying the struggles of Gunjan Saxena as she broke stereotypes in a male-dominated field.

