Ahead of his Rajya Sabha oath-taking ceremony, Kamal Haasan meets friend Rajinikanth; see viral photos

Rajinikanth congratulated Kamal Haasan and presented him with a bouquet of flowers as the latter will be taking oath as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha on July 25.

Aside from being the Tamil superstar, Kamal Haasan is the founder of the political party, Makkal Needhi Maiyam. He was among the six candidates from Tamil Nadu who were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. The DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) had named three candidates, allocating a seat to Haasan, in accordance with a prior agreement between the two parties.

Haasan will be taking oath as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha on July 25. Ahead of his oath-taking ceremony, he met his longtime friend and another superstar from Tamil film industry, Rajinikanth. The Jailer actor also congratulated the Indian actor with a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note, as seen in the pictures shared by the two legendary actors.

Taking to his X (former Twitter) account, Kamal Haasan shared a bunch of photos from their meet and wrote, "I shared the new journey with my friend @rajinikanth. I am happy and delighted." Rajinikanth shared a picture of him greeting Haasan with the bouquet and wrote on X, "Heartfelt congratulations to my dear friend @ikamalhaasan, who is about to take oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha."

On the work front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in the gangster drama Thug Life, that reunited him with the filmmaker Mani Ratnam 38 years after their iconic film Nayakan in 1987. The film failed to meet the expectations of the audiences and critics, and turned out to be a huge disaster at the box office.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of his next film Coolie. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed action thriller also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan. It will clash at the box office on August 14 with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer War 2.

