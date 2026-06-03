Ahead of ‘Cocktail 2’ Release: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Tirumala temple with family

Kriti Sanon visited the Tirumala Temple with her family to seek blessings ahead of the release of her upcoming film Cocktail 2, which is set to release on June 19, 2026.

Kriti Sanon visited the Tirumala Temple with her family ahead of the release of her upcoming film Cocktail 2. The actress offered prayers and sought blessings for the film, which is set to hit theatres on June 19, 2026.

Kriti Sanon’s spiritual visit to Tirumala:

On Wednesday, Kriti Sanon was spotted around the Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh, along with her family. She took part in traditional rituals and then just spent some time in prayer, really asking for blessings ahead of the release of her upcoming project, Cocktail 2, or whatever people are calling it these days.

When she was there, Kriti followed the temple customs properly and was also seen keeping a calm, simple, respectful vibe throughout. She appeared in a white traditional outfit, with minimal makeup and overall, her look felt elegant but not too loud. The devotees at the place also gathered, and many took pictures with her as she arrived and later when she exited the premises.

Fan interaction and calm devotional moment:

The actress was spotted greeting fans with folded hands as she made her way out of the temple, like softly, you know. Her stop there felt kind of quiet and spiritual, with her family, away from her professional obligations. This temple visit arrives at a crucial juncture in Kriti’s career, as she is gearing up for the release of Cocktail 2, which is one of her most anticipated films of the year.

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna dodges 'pehla pyaar' question at Cocktail 2 trailer launch: 'Happy being married to Vijay Deverakonda'

About Cocktail 2:

Cocktail 2 is like a romantic drama, featuring Kriti Sanon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, kinda yes. The story digs into modern bonds, feelings, and also friendships. It brings in a fresh kind of take on contemporary love stories, not sure. Recently, the makers dropped the trailer and it’s got strong attention online right now. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.