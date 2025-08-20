Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ahead of Border 2 release, watch these patriotic Sunny Deol movies: From Gadar to Indian

Before watching Sunny Deol's upcoming Border 2, let's explore his top patriotic films, from Gadar to Border, which showcase his unmatched love for the nation.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 07:36 PM IST

Sunny Deol has given Indian cinema some of its most powerful patriotic films. With Border 2 set to release on January 23, 2026, directed by Anurag Singh, fans are excited to see his most iconic roles. As we await his big comeback, here’s a look at Sunny Deol’s top patriotic films. 

Border (1997)

Border, directed by J. P. Dutta, was an epic war drama based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Sunny Deol plays Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, who leads a small band of Indian soldiers against overwhelming enemy forces.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

This iconic film is not just a love story but also a tale of patriotism. Sunny Deol plays Tara Singh, a brave Sikh truck driver who falls in love with Sakina, a Muslim girl from Pakistan. Set against the backdrop of India’s partition, the film captures Tara’s fierce love for his family and his loyalty to his motherland. 

Maa Tujhhe Salaam (2002)

In this film, Sunny Deol plays a fearless soldier assigned to crucial duties at the India-Pakistan border. The story revolves around his mission to protect the nation from cross-border terrorism. His action-packed portrayal of a soldier cemented his image as Bollywood’s patriotic hero.

Indian (2001)

Sunny Deol plays DCP Raj Shekhar Azad, a police officer celebrated for capturing terrorists. However, his life takes a dark turn when he is falsely accused of crimes he didn’t commit. The film highlights his struggle to prove his innocence while continuing his fight against corruption and terrorism. 

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003)

This film presents Sunny Deol as an Indian spy, Arun Khanna, working tirelessly to defend the nation. Arun falls in love with a simple girl, but his world collapses when she mysteriously goes missing. Alongside Priyanka Chopra and Amrish Puri, Sunny Deol delivered a solid performance. 

