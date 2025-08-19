Ahead of Bigg Boss 19, a look at what former international contestants are doing now

Bigg Boss 19 is approaching, and former international contestants, Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, Pamela Anderson, Elli AvRam, Natasa Stankovic, Abdu Rozik, and Aoora, have built successful careers in acting, dance, music, and social media since their appearances on the show.

With the premiere of Bigg Boss 19 around the corner, fans are buzzing with excitement to see who will enter the iconic house this season. Alongside anticipating the new contestants, many are curious about the former international participants who made headlines with their unique personalities and daring antics. Let’s take a look at where some of these memorable stars are today.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone, who participated in Bigg Boss 5, has become one of Bollywood’s known names. She continues to act in films, endorses numerous brands, and actively participates in social causes, maintaining her star status both in India and abroad.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi, known for her stunning dance performances and charm, has gained popularity through Bigg Boss appearances. Today, she is a top dancer and actress in Bollywood, with chart-topping music videos and a strong social media presence.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson’s stint on Bigg Boss India brought international attention to the show. While she hasn’t been active in Indian television since, she continues to work on environmental activism and advocacy globally.

Elli AvRam

Elli AvRam, the Swedish-Greek actress, impressed audiences with her energy on Bigg Boss. She has since appeared in several Bollywood films, television shows and continues to engage with fans through digital content.

Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic participated in Bigg Boss 8 and has established a successful career in dance and acting. She frequently appears in music videos and remains active on social media, connecting with her fans.

Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik, the Tajik singer and social media sensation, captured hearts with his talent and personality. He continues to perform globally, participate in shows, and expand his digital presence among his fans.

Aoora

Aoora, the South Korean singer and Bigg Boss OTT contestant, continues his music career in Asia. He has a growing fan base, frequently releasing singles and performing at events internationally.

