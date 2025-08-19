Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ahead of Bigg Boss 19, a look at what former international contestants are doing now

Bigg Boss 19: Swara Bhasker to join Salman Khan at premiere episode for THIS special segment? Here's what we know | Exclusive

Jacqueline Fernandez turns up heat in sleek bodycon dress: SEE PICS

India, Japan, China, Germany, France, countries adopting hydrogen trains for...

Who is Varun Gupta? IIT graduate who leaked Intel secrets to Microsoft, was fined Rs...

Step inside Ameesha Patel's luxurious South Mumbai house: M.F. Husain paintings, 300-400 expensive designer bags corner and...

Tejasswi Prakash to Aly Goni: 7 Bigg Boss contestants who took home paychecks in crores

Mithun Chakraborty STRONGLY REACTS to West Bengal government's protest to The Bengal Files: 'Iss mein objectionable...' | Exclusive

Why INDIA bloc picked B Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential candidate? Know 5 key reasons

NEET PG 2025 Result: When will NBEMS declare results? Check steps to download, direct link here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ahead of Bigg Boss 19, a look at what former international contestants are doing now

Ahead of Bigg Boss 19, a look at what former international contestants are doing

Bigg Boss 19: Swara Bhasker to join Salman Khan at premiere episode for THIS special segment? Here's what we know | Exclusive

Bigg Boss 19: Swara Bhasker to join Salman Khan at premiere episode?

Jacqueline Fernandez turns up heat in sleek bodycon dress: SEE PICS

Jacqueline Fernandez turns up heat in sleek bodycon dress: SEE PICS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Ahead of Bigg Boss 19, a look at what former international contestants are doing now

Bigg Boss 19 is approaching, and former international contestants, Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, Pamela Anderson, Elli AvRam, Natasa Stankovic, Abdu Rozik, and Aoora, have built successful careers in acting, dance, music, and social media since their appearances on the show.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 05:28 PM IST

Ahead of Bigg Boss 19, a look at what former international contestants are doing now

TRENDING NOW

With the premiere of Bigg Boss 19 around the corner, fans are buzzing with excitement to see who will enter the iconic house this season. Alongside anticipating the new contestants, many are curious about the former international participants who made headlines with their unique personalities and daring antics. Let’s take a look at where some of these memorable stars are today.

Sunny Leone

Untitled-design-2025-08-19-T165402-065

Sunny Leone, who participated in Bigg Boss 5, has become one of Bollywood’s known names. She continues to act in films, endorses numerous brands, and actively participates in social causes, maintaining her star status both in India and abroad.

Nora Fatehi

Untitled-design-2025-08-19-T165507-613

Nora Fatehi, known for her stunning dance performances and charm, has gained popularity through Bigg Boss appearances. Today, she is a top dancer and actress in Bollywood, with chart-topping music videos and a strong social media presence.

Pamela Anderson

Untitled-design-2025-08-19-T171032-515

Pamela Anderson’s stint on Bigg Boss India brought international attention to the show. While she hasn’t been active in Indian television since, she continues to work on environmental activism and advocacy globally.

Elli AvRam

Untitled-design-2025-08-19-T170926-125

Elli AvRam, the Swedish-Greek actress, impressed audiences with her energy on Bigg Boss. She has since appeared in several Bollywood films, television shows and continues to engage with fans through digital content.

Natasa Stankovic

Untitled-design-2025-08-19-T171217-582

Natasa Stankovic participated in Bigg Boss 8 and has established a successful career in dance and acting. She frequently appears in music videos and remains active on social media, connecting with her fans.

Abdu Rozik

Untitled-design-2025-08-19-T165654-529

Abdu Rozik, the Tajik singer and social media sensation, captured hearts with his talent and personality. He continues to perform globally, participate in shows, and expand his digital presence among his fans.

Aoora

Untitled-design-2025-08-19-T165557-782

Aoora, the South Korean singer and Bigg Boss OTT contestant, continues his music career in Asia. He has a growing fan base, frequently releasing singles and performing at events internationally.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: New season of Salman Khan show officially announced with new logo, fans say 'bas log acche le aana is baar'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
War 2, Dhadak 2, Son of Sardaar 2, Bollywood big-budget sequels that tanked at box office, reason is...
War 2, Dhadak 2, Son of Sardaar 2, Bollywood big-budget sequels that tanked at b
BIG announcement by Donald Trump days after Alaska summit with Putin, says, '...on Russia...'
BIG announcement by Donald Trump days after Alaska summit with Putin, says...
'How is that possible?': Indian man’s hilarious take on love vs arranged marriage with American wife leaves internet laughing
'How is that possible?': Indian man’s hilarious take on love vs arranged marriag
NEET PG Result 2025: Results to be declared at nbe.edu.in, check important date, how to download marksheet
NEET PG Result 2025: Results to be declared at nbe.edu.in, check date
Sara Tendulkar gets life advice from 'soon-to-be 'bhabhi' Saaniya Chandhok, but it's Arjun Tendulkar's response that goes viral, watch video
Sara Tendulkar gets life advice from 'soon-to-be 'bhabhi' Saaniya Chandhok
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE