Ahead of Bigg Boss 19, a look at 6 sports stars who appeared on Salman Khan's show: From Navjot Singh Sidhu to Andrew Symonds

Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, has welcomed a diverse array of stars, including several sports icons, bringing their competitive flair and personalities into the reality TV spotlight. Here are six notable athletes who stepped into the Bigg Boss house:

Salil Ankola

A former Indian fast bowler, Salil Ankola, was the first cricketer to participate in Bigg Boss Season 1. His stay was cut short due to a legal contract with Balaji Telefilms, leading to an unexpected exit from the show.

Vinod Kambli

Renowned for his explosive batting, Vinod Kambli entered as a wild-card contestant in Season 3. His emotional time on the show made headlines and remains memorable among fans.

Navjot Singh Sidhu

The former cricketer and cricket commentator brought his iconic wit and one-liners to Season 6. He left midway due to political commitments, but left a lasting impression.

Andrew Symonds

One of the few international cricketers on the show, Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds entered as a wild-card in Season 5. His candid charm and humorous streak lit up the house for the two weeks he stayed.

S. Sreesanth

The fiery fast bowler turned Bigg Boss contestant in Season 12. Known for his emotional breakdowns and explosive moments, Sreesanth made it to the finale and finished as runner-up.

The Great Khali

The towering wrestler, The Great Khali, was the runner-up in Season 4. His imposing stature and gentle personality made him a fan favourite.

