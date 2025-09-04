Ahead of Baaghi 4, Tiger Shroff action movies that are must-watch: From WAR to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Tiger Shroff’s films showcase his rise as Bollywood’s action superstar. With Baaghi 4 coming soon, fans can relive his best action-packed moments.

Tiger Shroff was known for his martial arts skills, powerful stunts, and unmatched screen presence. Baaghi 4 is on the way, which promises breathtaking action, high-octane drama, and a storyline bigger than ever before. Before enjoying his upcoming release, it’s worth revisiting some of Tiger’s best films that showcase his journey as an action star.

The Baaghi Franchise

The Baaghi series turned Tiger Shroff into Bollywood’s action king. Starting with Baaghi (2016), he stunned fans with martial arts and thrilling stunts. Baaghi 2 (2018) raised the stakes with its rugged soldier avatar, while Baaghi 3 (2020) showcased massive action on a global scale. Together, they set the bar for Baaghi 4’s excitement.

ALSO READ: Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu set the dance floor on fire in Bahli Sohni; fans say 'this combo looks fire'

War

In War (2019), Tiger Shroff starred alongside Hrithik Roshan in a stylish action thriller. The film featured breathtaking choreography, powerful stunts, and thrilling twists, giving fans double the action.

Ganapath

Ganapath brought Tiger Shroff into a futuristic world with action and drama combined. The movie showcased his versatility in a new setting, highlighting both fights and emotional layers. While reactions were mixed, Tiger’s performance and commitment to action left an impact.

ALSO READ: Baaghi 4 teaser review: Tiger Shroff might break dull phase in Animal meets Marco mashup, Sanjay Dutt looks scene-stealer in done-to-death story

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Tiger Shroff joins hands with Akshay Kumar in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a film packed with high-octane action, larger-than-life stunts, and fun chemistry between the two stars. This action entertainer showcases their dynamic partnership, making it a must-watch for fans gearing up for Baaghi 4.

Heropanti Series

Tiger’s action journey began with Heropanti (2014), where he impressed audiences with stunts, martial arts, and charm. The film made him a star to watch. In Heropanti 2 (2022), Tiger returned with bigger action and stylish sequences, showing growth as a performer.