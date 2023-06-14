Ahead of Adipurush release, Prabhas' fans organise mass rally in Kurnool; watch viral videos

Stills of Adipurush rally at Kurnool

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer magnum opus Adipurush are two days away from the grand release, and Prabhas fans are celebrating the arrival of their idol, playing Lord Rama. Fans of Darling Prabhas in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh organized a mass rally to celebrate the release of Adipurush.

Several fans participated in the rally and shared their excitement about the film by carrying huge posters of the film with a saffron flag. Several fans carried posters of the film, and bathed posters of Prabhas with milk. A few fans walked down the streets, a few rode bikes and others attended the rally on bullock carts. Photos and videos from the rally were shared by fans on social media platforms, and as expected it went viral in no time.

One of the fans of Prabhas shared the videos on Twitter, and wrote, "I do not know the power in the name of Rama, but I see the power in the name of #Prabhas. I will be your fan until I die. Our Demi-God #Prabhas #Adipurush #AdipurushBookingsSeveral netizens and Prabhas fans reacted positively to the photos and videos from the rally.

Adipurush has shown solid response at the box office in terms of advance bookings across India as well as overseas. In fact, its overseas numbers are among the strongest for any Indian film of late, barring exceptions like Pathaan and RRR.

As per a Sacnilk report, Adipurush has already sold tickets worth $490,000 (around Rs 4.10 crore) in the US by Wednesday morning. In Australia, it has already done pre-sales business of Aus $ 150,000 (around Rs 83 lakh), and has raked up £55,000 (Rs 50 lakh) in the UK. It has shown considerable buzz in Canada as well, where it already has sold tickets worth $30,000 (Rs 25 lakh). Trade sources say that the film is doing well in Europe and South-East Asia too with sales of over Rs 40 lakh combined in these two territories.

Om Raut-directed Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. The film also stars Sunny Singh as Laxmana and Devdutta Nage as Bajrang. Adipurush will release in five languages on June 16.