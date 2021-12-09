Ahead of ‘Aarya 2’ release, Sushmita Sen’s daughters Alisah and Renee review web series

‘Aarya 2’ marks the return of Sushmita Sen. And this time she's better prepared, and if you put evil eyes on her children, she'll be much more terrifying. In real life too Sushmita Sen is an inspirational mother., her journey as a mom is nothing but empowering. Sushmita, who took a break from work and returned to Aarya last year, expressed her pride in their daughters Alisah and Renee.

Talking to Indian Express she said, “ My kids had to adapt a little bit for season one because they had gotten used to their mother not shooting for a movie and being away for long. But for season two, they were very excited because they knew what would come out of the absence. They knew that mommy would come back happier.”

Sushmita Sen has stated that she feels like a good mother when she sees pride in her children's eyes.

“They knew she would have finished creating something that they and their friends and their entire clan can be proud of and they can say, ‘That is my mom’. So, in the simplest of ways, they have come to be my Rocks of Gibraltar and my greatest strength. And when I see the pride in their eyes when they watch my work, I feel like a good mother. I feel I am setting a far better example for them as a woman and as a working mother”.

The trailer for ‘Aarya 2’ has gotten a lot of positive feedback, and fans are excited to see her rule the web series once more!