Ahead of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release, here's where you can watch Forrest Gump on OTT

Forrest Gump-Laal Singh Chaddha/Official Posters

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is all set for a theatrical release on August 11. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and South superstar Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Forrest Gump story

A comedy-drama film, Forrest Gump is directed by Robert Zemeckis and written by Eric Roth. It's based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel by the same name. However, it has been noted that the film differs substantially from the novel. A story about a slow-witted, Alabama boy with leg braces who is encouraged by his mother to live beyond his disabilities, the film depicts several decades in the life of the innocent and kind Forrest (Tom Hanks) and showcases how he unintentionally influences several historical events in 20th-century US. It also showcases how Forrest reunites with his childhood love Jenny after having longed for her for many years.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of the film, is directed by Advait Chandan.

When and where to watch Forrest Gump

For those who are all geared up to watch Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11, but want to first get your hands on the original film, well, you can watch it from the comfort of your homes on Amazon Prime Video. The film is available to watch for Prime customers and could be rented for a minimal cost. Hindi subtitles are also available. The film is also availbale to watch on Netflix.

For the unversed, Forrest Gump became the top-grossing film in America in the year 1994. It earned over US$678.2 million worldwide during its theatrical run. The box office success resulted in the film clinching the title of the second-highest-grossing film of 1994 worldwide, behind The Lion King. The film won six Academy Awards and received several nominations inculuding Golden Globes.