ENTERTAINMENT

Ahaan Panday clarifies his non-star kid status: 'What I consider my privilege is...'

Ahaan Panday, who became an overnight sensation with the release of Saiyaara, recently opened up on his privileges, sharing that he doesn't believe he is a star kid. However, he believes being surrounded by industry people taught him a lot.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 07:33 AM IST

Ahaan Panday, who became an overnight sensation with the release of Saiyaara, recently opened up on his privileges, sharing that he doesn't believe he is a star kid. However, he believes being surrounded by industry people taught him a lot.

Ahaan believes he is not a star kid

“I've always felt like the place I come from is behind a fence. I can reach out through it, but I can’t quite touch what’s on the other side. Even as a child, I felt that way—surrounded by the film industry, but never really in it. What I consider my privilege is that I got to see it all up close. Being around people who were excelling in the industry taught me a lot from the other side of that fence," Ahaan said in an interview with GQ. For those unversed, Ahaan is the son of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday, who is a businessman. Despite not being the son of a star, he has several links to the film industry, with his father being one of Shah Rukh Khan’s closest friends, and he himself being a childhood buddy of Aryan Khan.

Ahaan Panday talks about his parents' expectations of him

Further, Ahaan emphasised that he comes from the other side of the fence when asked if the audience is critical of star kids today. “I can’t speak from experience because Chikki Panday is not a star. But if I have to speak on behalf of my friends, I think each has their own trials and tribulations.” He also revealed that his parents were unsure of his aspirations to become an actor. “My parents didn’t have expectations either; they thought acting was just a hobby. They had no idea I could even act. When they saw the film, they were emotional, not because it did well, but because they realised I genuinely love what I’m doing. That made them extremely happy.”

Ahaan Panday will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s actioner, backed by YRF, alongside Sharvari Wagh.

