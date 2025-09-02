Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara to Rajinikanth's Coolie, 5 films arriving on OTT this September

September is loaded with fresh OTT releases, from fiery action to heartfelt romance and nail-biting thrillers, there’s something for everyone this month.

Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda headline this soulful Mohit Suri romance that already made waves in theatres. With music and emotions at its core, the film blends youthful passion with heartfelt storytelling. Streaming on Netflix from September 12, it’s one of the month’s most-awaited love stories.

Maalik

Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar star in this intense action drama that dives into the gritty underworld. Rao’s raw performance and a fast-paced narrative promise edge-of-the-seat entertainment. After a mediocre run in theatres, the film now lands on Amazon Prime Video on September 5.

Coolie

Rajinikanth’s blockbuster action entertainer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is gearing up for its digital release. Known for high-voltage drama, stylish action, and Rajini’s undeniable screen presence, Coolie is a mass treat that will premiere on Prime Video this September 11.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Shanaya Kapoor makes her much-talked-about debut opposite Vikrant Massey in this tender romantic drama. With a storyline steeped in love, longing, and unspoken emotions, the film is a fresh offering on Zee5, releasing on September 5.

Inspector Zende

Manoj Bajpayee joins forces with Jim Sarbh in this gripping Netflix original crime thriller. Inspired by real cases, the film follows a determined cop as he navigates corruption, politics, and personal battles. A must-watch for fans of intense, layered storytelling, streaming from September 5.