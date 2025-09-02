Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara to Rajinikanth's Coolie, 5 films arriving on OTT this September

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam denied bail in 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case by High Court
SHOCKING: Viral video shows a careless biker miraculously escapes DEATH after hitting a bus head-on - WATCH
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive Price Targets for 2025 Bull Market
Meet woman, ex-Miss Uttarakhand, who left modelling after father's retirement, cleared UPSC exam, is 'perfect example of beauty with brain, her AIR is...
BRS suspends party supremo KCR's daughter K Kavitha for anti-party activities
Maratha quota stir: Manoj Jarange refuses to leave even if he dies, know in detail about Maratha reservation
OTT releases this week: From Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 to Maalik, here's everything you can stream online
AR Rahman's BIG announcement, reveals why he decided to slow down in career: 'You sometimes miss...'
Esha Deol opens up on divorce from Bharat Takhtani as he makes relationship with Meghna Lakhani 'official': 'It is important to let your ego...'
Afghan's Rashid Khan achieves milestone ahead of Asia Cup 2025, become first player in the world to...
ENTERTAINMENT
September is loaded with fresh OTT releases, from fiery action to heartfelt romance and nail-biting thrillers, there’s something for everyone this month.
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda headline this soulful Mohit Suri romance that already made waves in theatres. With music and emotions at its core, the film blends youthful passion with heartfelt storytelling. Streaming on Netflix from September 12, it’s one of the month’s most-awaited love stories.
Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar star in this intense action drama that dives into the gritty underworld. Rao’s raw performance and a fast-paced narrative promise edge-of-the-seat entertainment. After a mediocre run in theatres, the film now lands on Amazon Prime Video on September 5.
Rajinikanth’s blockbuster action entertainer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is gearing up for its digital release. Known for high-voltage drama, stylish action, and Rajini’s undeniable screen presence, Coolie is a mass treat that will premiere on Prime Video this September 11.
ALSO READ: From Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises
Shanaya Kapoor makes her much-talked-about debut opposite Vikrant Massey in this tender romantic drama. With a storyline steeped in love, longing, and unspoken emotions, the film is a fresh offering on Zee5, releasing on September 5.
Manoj Bajpayee joins forces with Jim Sarbh in this gripping Netflix original crime thriller. Inspired by real cases, the film follows a determined cop as he navigates corruption, politics, and personal battles. A must-watch for fans of intense, layered storytelling, streaming from September 5.