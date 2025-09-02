Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara to Rajinikanth's Coolie, 5 films arriving on OTT this September

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam denied bail in 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case by High Court

SHOCKING: Viral video shows a careless biker miraculously escapes DEATH after hitting a bus head-on - WATCH

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive Price Targets for 2025 Bull Market

Meet woman, ex-Miss Uttarakhand, who left modelling after father's retirement, cleared UPSC exam, is 'perfect example of beauty with brain, her AIR is...

BRS suspends party supremo KCR's daughter K Kavitha for anti-party activities

Maratha quota stir: Manoj Jarange refuses to leave even if he dies, know in detail about Maratha reservation

OTT releases this week: From Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 to Maalik, here's everything you can stream online

AR Rahman's BIG announcement, reveals why he decided to slow down in career: 'You sometimes miss...'

Esha Deol opens up on divorce from Bharat Takhtani as he makes relationship with Meghna Lakhani 'official': 'It is important to let your ego...'

Afghan's Rashid Khan achieves milestone ahead of Asia Cup 2025, become first player in the world to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam denied bail in 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case by High Court

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam denied bail in Delhi riots conspiracy case

SHOCKING: Viral video shows a careless biker miraculously escapes DEATH after hitting a bus head-on - WATCH

Viral video shows a biker narrowly escapes DEATH after hitting a bus head-on

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive Price Targets for 2025 Bull Market

LILPEPE Price Prediction: 2025 Bull Market Forecast

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara to Rajinikanth's Coolie, 5 films arriving on OTT this September

September is loaded with fresh OTT releases, from fiery action to heartfelt romance and nail-biting thrillers, there’s something for everyone this month.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 02:36 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara to Rajinikanth's Coolie, 5 films arriving on OTT this September
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Saiyaara

Untitled-design-1Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda headline this soulful Mohit Suri romance that already made waves in theatres. With music and emotions at its core, the film blends youthful passion with heartfelt storytelling. Streaming on Netflix from September 12, it’s one of the month’s most-awaited love stories.

Maalik

Untitled-design-2Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar star in this intense action drama that dives into the gritty underworld. Rao’s raw performance and a fast-paced narrative promise edge-of-the-seat entertainment. After a mediocre run in theatres, the film now lands on Amazon Prime Video on September 5.

Coolie

Untitled-design-3Rajinikanth’s blockbuster action entertainer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is gearing up for its digital release. Known for high-voltage drama, stylish action, and Rajini’s undeniable screen presence, Coolie is a mass treat that will premiere on Prime Video this September 11.

ALSO READ: From Housefull to Golmaal: 5 Bollywood films that grew into blockbuster franchises

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Untitled-design-4Shanaya Kapoor makes her much-talked-about debut opposite Vikrant Massey in this tender romantic drama. With a storyline steeped in love, longing, and unspoken emotions, the film is a fresh offering on Zee5, releasing on September 5.

Inspector Zende

Untitled-design-5Manoj Bajpayee joins forces with Jim Sarbh in this gripping Netflix original crime thriller. Inspired by real cases, the film follows a determined cop as he navigates corruption, politics, and personal battles. A must-watch for fans of intense, layered storytelling, streaming from September 5.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pawan Singh Net Worth: Bhojpuri star owns 4 flats in Mumbai, Lucknow bungalow; boasts luxury cars including Range Rover
Pawan Singh Net Worth: Bhojpuri star owns 4 flats in Mumbai, Lucknow bungalow; b
Param Sundari Movie: 5 reasons why Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor’s rom-com is worth watching
Param Sundari Movie: 5 reasons why Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor’s rom-com is 
Salesforce layoffs: How many jobs has the US tech giant cut and why? Check key details
Salesforce layoffs: How many jobs has the US tech giant cut and why?
PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting with Xi Jinping in Tinjian: 'Differences should not turn into...'
PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting with Xi Jinping in Tinjian: 'Differences..
Gippy Garewal's car collection: From humble beginnings to multi-crore rides, inside Punjabi star's luxurious garage
Gippy Garewal's car collection: From humble beginnings to multi-crore rides
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE