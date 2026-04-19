Ahaan Panday, Ali Abbas Zafar film to start UK schedule after key song sequence shoot in Mumbai: Report

Ahaan Panday’s upcoming film with Ali Abbas Zafar is progressing quickly, with Mumbai shooting underway and a major UK schedule planned. A key song sequence will be filmed before the team moves overseas for the next phase.

A new film starring Ahaan Panday and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is moving ahead quickly, with its next schedule likely to take place in the UK. The team is currently shooting in Mumbai and preparing for a major overseas schedule soon.

Film shoot and UK schedule:

The film is currently being shot in Mumbai, where the team is working on important scenes. The makers are filming a key song sequence, which will take place between April 18 and April 21, before their international filming schedule. This song functions as a storytelling tool because it serves more than its purpose of entertainment. Choreographer Tejaswi Shetty has created the sequence to showcase Ahaan's character through effective body movements, performance abilities and screen presence. The team will proceed to the UK after finishing this project to start their two-month filming period. The majority of the film, including all its action and dramatic sequences, will be shot at that location. The makers plan to finish all work on the project before the beginning of 2027.

Ahaan Panday’s new role:

Ahaan Panday will present himself in his first complete transformation in this movie. Ahaan Panday will play a gangster character, which differs from his previous romantic roles. He has completed extensive training to prepare for his authentic and powerful role, which will showcase his acting abilities in a new way, according to reports.

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Director’s thoughts:

Ali Abbas Zafar has praised Ahaan Panday for his sincerity and natural acting style. He believes Ahaan performs his role with complete authenticity, which enables viewers to connect with his emotional expressions. The director sees Ahaan's unique quality as a factor that will help him achieve success as a future romantic lead.