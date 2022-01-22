‘Agle saal ek aur dega’: Bharti Singh shocked as Haarsh Limbachiyaa jokes about having another baby - WATCH

Bharti Singh, the comedy queen, had a hilarious interaction with the paparazzi while stating her desire to work during her pregnancy. She imitated Allu Arjun from 'Pushpa: The Rise' by drawing her palm across her throat and said, "Main abhi Pushparaaj, bachcha ho jaaye, main rukega nahi (I am Pushparaaj. Even if I have a child, I will not give up)."

"Main rukega nahi, saala, Agle saal ek aur dega," her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa remarked, "I'm not going to stop, I'm going to have another baby next year." As the two engaged in a lighthearted chat, Bharti gave him a side look.

Bharti Singh recently went on Twinterview, a chat programme presented by twin sisters Chinki Minki, where she divulged some amusing details about her Gujarat in-laws. Bharti, a Punjabi, married Haarsh Limbachiya, a writer and presenter who was born and nurtured in a Gujarati family. She was questioned if she had ever had a quarrel with her Gujarati in-laws, as they are from a dry state.

And her reply left them laughing, she replied, “Nahi nahi, ab wo state bhi drinking wali hogai hai. Ab to sasur ji bhi saath me cheers karte hain (No, no. Now that state is also open to drinking. Now even my father-in-law does cheers with us).” Sharing deets about a conversation she has with her father-in-law she added when she is on the sets he calls her and asks, “Beta, kholu kya main'. Main bolti hu, ‘arey ruko na 20 minutes me aari hu.' Fir bhi wo khol chuke hote hain ('Dear, should I begin with a drink. I tell him, ‘wait, I am coming in 20 minutes’. He anyway starts drinking by the time I reach home).”